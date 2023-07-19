KEY POINTS Cincinnati resident Jayne Burns will turn 101 on July 26

Burns said the secret to a long career is finding friendly and kind co-workers

More than 69.5% said they would be happier if they had deeper connections with their colleagues

A woman from Cincinnati still works at a flower shop as a part-time fabric cutter despite being 100 years old, according to a report.

Jayne Burns, who turns 101 on July 26, continues to work at the Joann Fabric and Crafts store in Mason, Ohio, as a part-time fabric cutter. Speaking with CNBC, Burns — who drives herself to work from her home in Cincinnati — said she tried to retire numerous times but would find herself returning to work months later.

"I enjoy talking to everybody I work with and meeting the customers who are very nice, even if some of them are surprised to see me at the cutting table," she told the outlet. "I enjoy what I do, so I want to keep doing it. I'll work for as long as I can or as long as they'll have me."

When asked for advice on the secret to having a long career, Burns said it is important to find co-workers who are "friendly and kind" and foster good working relationships since they make time go faster and the job easier.

"Staying busy keeps you from focusing on your aches and pains," she continued. "It makes it easier to keep going."

Burns' career advice is supported by an 85-year-old study from Harvard researchers which found that maintaining positive relationships, especially in the workplace, keeps people happy throughout their lives.

"Personal connection creates mental and emotional stimulation, which are automatic mood boosters, while isolation is a mood buster," project director Dr. Robert Waldinger said in the study.

A recent Nectar survey also found that 69.5% of employees would be happier if they had a deeper connection with their co-workers. At least 73.88% of the employees who said they wanted deeper interactions with their colleagues were male, while 65.56% were female.

Among age groups, 80.95% of workers aged 18 to 24 said they would be happier if they fostered more meaningful bonds with their colleagues. At least 47% of people over 54 also said they felt the same way.

Across educational backgrounds, 85% of postgraduates and 71.47% of university graduates said they were looking for meaningful workplace relationships.