More than 250 law enforcement officers from several agencies are actively searching for a shooter who gunned down five people, including a child, at a home in Cleveland, Texas.

Authorities have also offered a total of $80,000 reward for information that could lead to the capture of the suspect, identified as Francisco Oropesa, according to CNN.

"We don't have any tips right now to where he may be and that's why we've come up with this reward, so that hopefully somebody out there can call us," Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith said at a news conference held Sunday, as per the outlet.

Smith added that he could "pretty much guarantee" that Oropesa contacted some of his friends.

"We just don't know what friends they are and that's what we need from the public, is any type of information because right now we're running into dead ends," he said further.

Oropesa allegedly shot five people, including a 9-year-old boy, after neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle outdoors. Oropesa had reportedly been drinking at the time.

Wilson Garcia, the father of the deceased child, said he asked Oropesa to stop shooting so close to their home because they had a baby sleeping in the house.

"The victims, they came over to the fence said, 'Hey, could you mind not shooting out in the yard. We have a young baby that is trying to go sleep,'" San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday, according to the outlet.

"I'll do what I want to in my front yard," Oropesa reportedly said in response.

Shortly after the encounter with the neighbors, Oropesa arrived at Garcia's house and opened fire, killing Garcia's 25-year-old wife, Sonia Argentina Gúzman, at the front door, as per Garcia's account.

The other victims Oropesa shot to death were identified as Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9, Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

Authorities reportedly said three other children were in the house during the shooting but were not injured. They were covered in blood and taken to the hospital.

"The three children ... were covered in blood from the same ladies that were laying on top of them trying to protect them," the sheriff said Sunday, according to CNN.

With a large manhunt underway, officers are now going door to door for any information that could lead to Oropesa's arrest. Investigators initially tried to track him down using his cell phone. However, the trail went cold Saturday evening, and Oropesa still remains at large.

Capers reportedly said the suspect's cell phone and articles of clothing were found abandoned.

"The tracking dogs from Texas Department of Corrections picked up the scent, and then they lost that scent," the outlet quoted the sheriff as saying.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is offering a reward of $50,000, while the FBI is offering an additional $30,000 for information that could help find Oropesa's whereabouts, the New York Post reported.

Capers hopes the money will "be a good motivator."

"My main intent and focus is 100% on capturing this suspect," he said, according to the outlet.