A 59-year-old Illinois man who was going about his day was allegedly shot and killed by his 79-year-old neighbor following an argument, according to authorities.

Ettore Lacchei was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the death of his next-door neighbor William Martys in the village of Antioch in Lake County, Illinois, on April 12.

Martys was using a leaf blower in his own yard that day when Lacchei approached and began arguing with him, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

During the dispute, Lacchei allegedly fatally shot Martys in the head, authorities said.

It was not mentioned what the two men argued about, but the sheriff's office said detectives found during their investigation that Lacchei had "various perceived grievances" with Martys.

Deputies were called to Martys' Antioch home just after 7:30 p.m. on April 12 on a report of an unresponsive man on a driveway, NBC News reported.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on Martys before transporting him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy found that the 59-year-old man died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

Investigators were able to recover the firearm that they believe was used in the murder near Lacchei's property line.

Following a "comprehensive" two-week investigation and a search warrant conducted Tuesday, Lacchei was arrested without incident at his home and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg branded the death of Martys a "senseless" murder.

"The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring Mr. Martys' murderer to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys' family can begin the closure and healing process," he stated.

Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the sheriff's department, told ABC News that Lacchei was known in his neighborhood as someone who escalated arguments by brandishing firearms at times.

Lacchei is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 25 at 9 a.m. It was not mentioned if the 79-year-old already had legal representation.

The death of Martys is the latest in the growing number of incidents in the area in which people are gunned down while doing everyday tasks.