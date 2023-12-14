3 Dates Shib Army Should Watch Out For Before Christmas
KEY POINTS
- The new era of the Shibarium burn mechanism has two phases: the manual and automated transition
- Last week Shiba Inu developers burned over eight billion SHIB tokens
- It seemed like the start of a massive burning streak the developers are planning
The Shiba Inu development team seems unstoppable as it has shared three important dates the Shib Army should watch out for before Christmas.
Following the mega burn the Shiba Inu team executed last week, which saw 8.2 billion SHIB being destroyed, the developers shared three crucial dates where it would once again destroy a huge number of tokens.
But, it is just the start of what seems like a massive burning streak the developers are planning, which is dependent on the Shibarium network usage.
The team is scheduled to execute the sophomore cumulative Shiba Inu burn on Thursday, followed by the "discontinuation of 'Puppynet' and another burn upon completion of Sepolia move" on Friday. "The third installment of Shibarium before another major upgrade announcement" will happen on Saturday.
A developer, who uses the X handle @kaaldhairya, announced earlier this month that Shibarium, the layer-2 scalability solution of the Shiba Ecosystem, will implement a new Shib burning system, which will take effect in January.
"Shibarium is introducing a transformative token-burning mechanism, crucial for the network's economic model. This mechanism is designed to reduce token supply strategically, potentially increasing the token's value and benefiting its ecosystem," the developer said in a blog post.
The new era of the Shibarium burn mechanism has two phases – manual and automatic.
For the manual process, "initially, the burn process will be manually managed by the official deployer wallet. This allows for close monitoring and adjustments, ensuring alignment with the network's health and sustainability. This will also require some changes in the network which will be coordinated with other validators and node operators," the developer explained.
For the automated transition, where "the mechanism will evolve into an automated system," it "will witness multiple upgrades to enhance efficiency and reliability. The automated burn process will operate based on predefined rules, making it more efficient and transparent," the developer wrote.
A Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist, who uses the X handle @LucieSHIB, told International Business Times that a lot of things are happening behind the scenes.
"Behind closed doors, various events are unfolding simultaneously," the marketing specialist said. "Meanwhile, the team is dedicated to adoption and development, but the natural side of things are heading towards eventual burns. The more we utilize Shibarium, the higher the demand grows, attracting more developers to build on it. This continuous cycle inevitably results in substantial burns."
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Netflix Releases Vast Viewing Data For First Time
-
As Heat Pumps Gain Steam, Technological Hurdles Give Way To Regulatory Ones
-
Labor, Inflation Numbers Propel Stock Rally – What Is Ahead?
-
New Trains, New Tracks: US Rail To Get Much-Needed Facelift
-
Insured Disaster Losses To Again Top $100B: Swiss Re
-
'A Place Of Fear': Hong Kong Activist Recalls Years Of Repression
-
McDonald's Eyes Speedy Ramp-Up To 50,000 Restaurants By 2027
-
Google Looks To Take Generative AI Lead With Gemini
-
'Defense In Depth Approach' Crucial For AI Integration In Calamity-Prone Philippines' Disaster Management
-
UK Announces New Sanctions Targeting 'Putin's War Machine' In Ukraine
-
High Speed Rail Between LA And Las Vegas Gets $3B Boost