KEY POINTS A 58-year-old man who sexually assaulted a 92-year-old woman has been arrested and charged

Kelvin Chan was only officially arrested on Apr. 13, more than a week after the crime

A 12-year-old boy got arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting people along a Toronto walk trail

Toronto police arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly entering the residence of a 92-year-old woman he reportedly sexually assaulted earlier this month.

Accused of sexually assaulting the elderly woman is Kelvin Chan, according to a release by the Toronto Police Service.

Per the report, Chan entered the woman's unit on Apr. 1 and sexually assaulted her. After having his way, the 58-year-old suspect fled the scene.

It was only three days later when police responded to the scene after receiving a call at around 3:15 p.m. about a sexual assault that happened in the College Street West and Clinton Street area.

Cops were able to collar Chan on Apr. 13. The man, said to be from Toronto, faces charges of unlawful entry and sexual assault.

He appeared before the court on Apr. 14 at around 10 a.m. at the Old City Hall at 60 Queen Street West.

Police continue to investigate the matter, knowing that they may be other victims of Chan. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

This news came not long after a 12-year-old boy got charged with sexual assault for incidents along Toronto's walking trails in the city's east end last year.

As early as 2022, several victims had complained about being sexually assaulted by a teenage boy riding a bicycle while walking, jogging, or biking along the paths, Global News reported.

The assaults reported happened along walking trails like the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail — a trail that runs just north of Eglinton Avenue East, between Victoria Park Avenue and Kennedy Road and the East Don River Trail near the Don Valley Parkway.

Because of his age and the Youth Criminal Justice, the boy's name was not revealed. He was arrested on Apr. 17. He is facing two counts of sexual assault, the outlet added.

Authorities said the boy was linked to at least six different incidents between July 7 and Sept. 6 last year. However, the boy was only 11 years old at the time and could not be charged criminally.