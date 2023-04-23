KEY POINTS A 26-year-old man was arrested for taking "upskirt" videos of multiple female guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios

He was caught after a witness reported seeing him recording a female guest inappropriately

The man estimated that he had over 500 videos on his phone

A 26-year-old now-former employee of Disney's Hollywood Studios has been arrested for allegedly recording videos up the skirts and dresses of female guests in the theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

Jorge Diaz Vega faces video voyeurism charges after a witness reported seeing him recording an "upskirt" video of a female guest on March 31, WFTV 9 reported. He was then caught by park security.

When questioned by deputies, Diaz Vega admitted that he had taken videos up the skirts and dresses of women without their knowledge at the theme park for about six years, according to the police report obtained by the outlet.

Diaz Vega estimated that he had shot over 500 videos of customers while he was working at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Galaxy's Edge — Walt Disney World's "Star Wars"-themed area at Hollywood Studios. He admitted to taking videos of multiple women on March 31.

The 26-year-old employee told deputies that he took the videos because they were hard to find online. He added that these brought him sexual gratification, the police report said.

Diaz Vega showed detectives multiple examples of the videos he recorded at the theme park via his phone in the image gallery. In the videos, the women did not appear to be aware that they were being video recorded.

He also claimed that he was diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder but admitted that he knows what is right and what is not. Diaz Vega said he doesn't take any medication for this diagnosis.

Diaz Vega was charged with video voyeurism. He bonded out of jail on April 2, WESH 2 News reported, citing the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

The outlet reached out to the Walt Disney Company, and a spokesperson stated that Diaz Vega was not an employee there.

In related news, a man was jailed in Singapore for taking 26 upskirt videos at various MRT stations and on the train using a hidden camera.

According to Singapore newspaper Today, the man, identified as 36-year-old Song Wei Tat, would place a camera in a paper bag and put it on the floor of MRT cabins or go near women at various stations to take upskirt videos of them.

Prosecutors said that over about two months, Song took a total of 26 upskirt videos of different women without their consent.

Song pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge of committing voyeurism. He was sentenced to four months in jail by District Judge Crystal Tan.