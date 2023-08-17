KEY POINTS TWICE's Jihyo will make her highly-anticipated solo debut with her mini-album "Zone"

Le'V, a new K-Pop soloist under EXO Lay's entertainment agency, will make his solo debut

The "Hope Edition" of BTS' J-Hope's "Jack In The Box" album will be released Friday

K-Pop fans are in for a treat this Friday as different K-Pop groups and soloists will release new music.

Aside from already-popular K-Pop groups, some new soloists are entering the continuously growing K-Pop scene with their new music releases.

Here are six new K-Pop songs dropping Friday that you should add to your K-Pop playlist:

1. "Killin' Me Good" by TWICE's Jihyo



South Korean singer Jihyo from TWICE will make her solo debut this Friday with her mini-album "Zone."

Jihyo's solo debut album will feature the title track "Killin' Me Good," which can be pre-saved and pre-ordered along with the whole album.

In an interview with Grammy, the 26-year-old K-Pop idol shared that each song on her "Zone" album has a different genre and feel. She also shared that "Killin' Me Good," an up-tempo R&B song, stood out for its melody in the verse. That's why she chose it as her album's opening track.

2. "Better Things" by aespa

K-Pop girl group aespa's second English single titled "Better Things" is one of the new songs K-Pop fans can listen to starting Friday. According to Music Mundial, aespa's new single will feature the sound of percussion instruments and give off a summer mood.

"Better Things," first teased with an 8-bit-inspired snippet on July 30, can be pre-saved and pre-ordered on different online music stores and streaming platforms before its official release.

3. "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY feat. Sabrina Carpenter

FIFTY FIFTY announced on its SNS accounts Wednesday that the four-member girl group will release a new version of its hit song "Cupid" featuring American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

According to Allkpop, the release of the new version on Friday follows FIFTY FIFTY's rise to the 25th spot on Billboard Hot 100's chart this week.

4. "Slay" by EVERGLOW



EVERGLOW, a six-member South Korean girl group formed by Yuehua Entertainment, released a new teaser for its comeback this Friday.

The group released a music video teaser for "Slay," the lead track of EVERGLOW's fourth single album, "All My Girls," where the members dance to the song's addicting "na-na-na" line, per Allkpop.

5. "A.I.BAE" by Le'V



Le'V, a Chinese trainee under Chromosome, an entertainment agency established by EXO's Lay, will make his solo debut on Friday with his EP, "A.I.BAE."

The 22-year-old artist is a former contestant on the survival show "Boys Planet." Leading to his debut as a soloist, concept photos, spoiler content and music video teasers are being dropped on his official SNS account.

6. "Rowdy" by SORN feat. Seungyeon

SORN will be making a solo comeback with her new single, "Rowdy," featuring her former CLC bandmate Seungyeon. The "Rowdy" music video teaser uploaded on Tuesday showcased a sneak peek of SORN's English rap skills.

Thai singer and internet celebrity SORN, whose real name is Chonnasorn Sajakul, was the first season winner of tvN's "K-Pop Star Hunt" in 2011. She later debuted as a member of Cube Entertainment's South Korean girl group CLC in March 2015 but left in November 2021 to be a solo artist and later signed with Wild Entertainment Group.

#jhope (@bts_bighit)

솔로 앨범 'Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)'

예약 판매 안내💿



📆 판매 기간 : ~ 8월 17일 11:59 PM (KST)

🎁 예판 기간 구매자 대상 특전이 제공되고,

+ ~7월 26일 10:59AM 까지 구매자는 얼리버드 혜택까지! 😉

🛒#WeverseShop : https://t.co/JpUoY29Ja6#JackinTheBox… pic.twitter.com/wnP7d4LmfP — Weverse Shop (@weverseshop) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military in South Korea, will also drop the "Hope Edition" of his solo debut album "Jack In The Box" this Friday.

He initially released "Jack In The Box" in July 2022.