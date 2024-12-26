There is certainly a stark difference between boomers, millennials and Gen Zs, and these are not only obvious in their attitudes and expressions, it is quite apparent in the workplace as well. There are practices considered as outdated by the millennials and Gen Zs. So if you want to grab a good portion of the workforce, it may be best to reconsider your rules at the workplace so that you can meet these generation's expectations.

Not That Outfit

Millennials and GenZs do not want to be forced to wear something that does not define them, hence, workplaces that impose strict dress codes are a no-no for them.

A survey made by Randstad in the U.S. showed that 33% of American employees are more likely to decline a job offer if there would be strict dress codes at work. They would prefer to have a casual and inclusive attire that would allow them to express themselves freely, MSN reported.

My Cubicle

Those who wish to hire more millennials and Gen Zs must also make sure that the office setup does not have those cubicles that isolate one employee from another. An IFMA Workplace Evolutionaries study revealed that workspaces that allow agility help in increasing productivity. The younger generation would prefer comfortable seating and open layouts instead of the stern traditional cubicles.

Goodbye "Hustle Culture"

Working without giving regard to one's personal fulfillment is a no-no for millennials and Gen Zs. They would rather seek roles that can make them excel professionally, and at the same time, find personal satisfaction. LinkedIn revealed that 86% of millennials are willing to accept a cut in pay in exchange for a much sought after work-life balance.

"Jurassic" Work Technology

If you want to have millennials and Gen Zs onboard, better make sure that your company is up-to-date when it comes to technology. These generations are regarded as tech-savvy and a workplace that does not leverage on AI tools, cloud-based collaboration and virtual meeting platforms may be frowned upon. A survey from Dell Technologies showed that 91% of Gen Z workers consider the technology at work when choosing where they would be working.

Productivity Reigns Supreme

The traditional clocking in and out daily at work does not resonate well with millennials and Gen Zs. They would rather go for results-oriented approaches than measure productivity based on the time spent at work. A study from Harvard Business Review found that a flexible work schedule can lead to an increased productivity by 20%.

Hierarchical Titles

For millennials and Gen Zs rigid titles at work are often seen as something that does not uphold inclusivity. They would choose creative titles and good collaboration over such hierarchy.

Ignoring Health and Well-being

For millennials and Gen Zs, companies that tend to ignore the health and well-being of their employees is a no-no. Health simply has not become an option but a priority. Burnout prevention programs, mental health days, and wellness programs are becoming a staple. The mindset is always people over profits. With happier employees, the company is always seen to flourish.

These seven workplace practices are among those that millennials and Gen Zs frown upon. So if you want them in your corner, make sure that your company's culture appeals to them.