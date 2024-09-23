Inspired by the profound impact of spirituality and the mystical Gospel of Jesus Christ on his heart, Adonijah Okechukwu Ogbonnaya, "Dr. O," BA, MATS, MA, PhD, established the AACTEV8 Academy. This Apostolic and Kingdom Ministry comprises all-encompassing services, from soulful workshops to discipleship training and insightful conferences, that empower members to explore the mysteries of spirituality at their own pace. As part of its efforts, AACTEV8 extended its services to annual events – inspirational retreats that invite seekers of happiness to discover their true purpose in pristine environments.

The third rendition of AACTEV8's events - the Spiritual Work Retreat 2024 - will take place from the 30th of September to the 4th of October on the beautiful island of Bali, Indonesia. With limited spaces available, the retreat will foster an intimate, stimulating space where participants can embark on a meaningful journey of self-discovery through the lens of Christianity. The event, or what Dr. O calls 'the five days of truth,' is a treasure trove of invaluable spiritual tools that help participants navigate the storms of life and the complexities of trauma.

Aimed at leaders of corporations and nonprofits and ambitious entrepreneurs, Spiritual Work Retreat 2024 will energize some of the most influential people in society to identify and fulfill their star-written purpose. Through aligning actions and intentions, Dr. O hopes to spark self-development, igniting participants to flourish in their personal and professional lives. This commitment attests to his holistic belief that spiritual health will impact the well-being of not only the leaders but also their organizations.

Enriching the tangible impact of AACTEV8's retreats is Dr. O's multifaceted expertise. Since the age of 12, he has been engaging in public speaking endeavors, later teaching at a university, filling the role of editor-in-chief of the largest African American Christian publisher, and eventually venturing into the entrepreneurship and authorship realms. During his career, he traversed the world, discovering the spiritual power hidden in natural wonders, from Canadian lakes to Danish flower fields and wild landscapes of Namibia.

Immersed in the beauty of the universe, Dr. O strengthened his connection with the Earth and divinity, and for the first time in his life felt an overwhelming sense of wholeness. That powerful feeling of wholeness is at the heart of AACTEV8, focusing every workshop, event, and endeavor toward filling people's minds, hearts, and souls with pure joy and fulfillment.

For Dr. O, that dedication is personal. Growing up amidst the turmoil of the Civil War, he witnessed the debilitating effects of violence, negativity, and fear firsthand. Having overcome adversity by opening himself to faith and spirituality, Dr. O commenced his pursuit of freeing humanity from the confines of self-limiting beliefs and trauma. "What helped me reach a state of clarity and happiness was spirituality," he shares. "It doesn't matter what you believe in. The key to a content heart is embracing the divine energy that permeates the universe."

The Spiritual Work Retreat 2024 will be held at the luxurious Conrad Bali Hotel & Resort, where participants will be able to explore the depths of their souls while indulging in breathtaking waterfront views, sandy beaches, and delectable local cuisine. With planned group activities and free time to explore the authentic culture of this luscious island, the retreat provides a harmonious fusion of personal development and entertainment.

Though Dr. O's inspiration blossoms from Christianity, the upcoming event addresses the needs of all individuals, reshifting the focus to spiritual awareness. Looking into the future, this empowering thought leader plans to continue hosting spiritual retreats annually, inviting seekers of fulfillment to all the vibrant corners of the Earth.

"People deserve to succeed. But true success isn't linear; it's not about money, career, or power, but about finding inner peace and fulfillment," he shares, reflecting on the retreat's goal. "As I have through my own faith and experiences, I want to use these events to transform minds and transform reality. I want people to find the courage to shape their own fate. We all deserve a God-given space to be free, and that's what the Spiritual Work Retreat provides."