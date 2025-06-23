Aaron Littles starts every day with a mission: a deep personal, boots-on-the-ground commitment to help find jobs and help entrepreneurs build businesses that last.

As the co-founder and CEO of Per Diem Therapy Experts (PDTXperts) and founder of Streamlined Consulting, Littles operates at the intersection of purpose and performance. One company helps healthcare professionals find meaningful work. The other helps business owners scale with strategy, mentorship, and operational excellence. Together, they reflect the dual legacy he's building: one of service, growth, and possibility.

But how did a former Marine Corps logistics officer end up spearheading two companies dedicated to staffing and strategy?

Littles' story began in Sanford, Florida, a place marked by hardship but also resilience. "I grew up in a really tough neighborhood," he says. "Success wasn't guaranteed for me. But that's exactly why I want to help others believe it's possible."

That grit carried him to the United States Marine Corps, where he became a Logistics Officer and Company Commander, deploying multiple times and overseeing complex operations involving thousands of Marines and sailors. "It taught me how to think in projects, in execution, and in leadership," he explains. "Those experiences built my foundation."

After serving honorably, Littles transitioned to corporate America, landing a role at a leading financial institution as a Program and Project Manager. Yet even there, the entrepreneurial itch lingered.

It wasn't until he helped a healthcare staffing company that the proverbial lightbulb switched on. Leading operations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Littles co-developed a mobile staffing app, launched new processes under pressure, and learned firsthand what it took to run and grow a startup in crisis.

"That experience was an incubator. We had to innovate, lead hundreds of employees, and deliver critical care in a broken system," he recalls. "That's when I realized: I could do this myself."

Littles founded Per Diem Therapy Experts, a healthcare staffing company that connects top-tier therapists, from PTs to OTAs, COTAs, and speech-language pathologists, to skilled rehab facilities and other settings. The company uses technology to make urgent placements easier and faster, improving both care delivery and clinician experience.

"It's very rewarding," Littles says. "You're not just filling a shift. You're helping someone put food on their table. You're helping a facility serve patients. You're helping someone get back on their feet: literally."

That sense of purpose infuses everything PDTXperts does. From flexible job options to local-first placements and a transparent, tech-forward model, the company has already completed a successful fundraising round and is actively scaling.

Littles sees it as a win-win-win: for clinicians, facilities, and patients. "It's patient care every single day," he says. "And to me, there's no better work than that."

Nonetheless, Littles didn't stop there. Through Streamlined Consulting, he now helps other business owners (especially in the staffing space) scale operations, optimize technology, and reimagine what they can look like. "There are too many entrepreneurs stuck thinking small," he says. "They see a $3 million staffing company and think that's the ceiling. Then why not $100 million? is what I ask."

That exact message is the premise of Littles' book, The First 100 Million Is The Hardest, set to release soon. "Most people have never seen someone close to them build something big. So it doesn't even occur to them they could do it," he explains. "That's where mentorship comes in."

Streamlined Consulting helps fill that gap. Littles and his team offer tech advisory services, process optimization, and business coaching, especially for underrepresented founders navigating a complex, competitive landscape.

What drives Littles is the chance to make a difference, again and again. He shares, "There's still so much good work to do. There are students, entrepreneurs, clinicians, people who just need a hand, a partner, a mentor. I love being that person."

And he means it. Littles sits on a college board, mentors aspiring founders, and gives motivational talks to high schoolers. He's also the author of New Year, New Career, New You, and 200% - How To Take The H.I.I.L Like A U.S. Marine, set to release soon.

His work, for Littles, is about helping individuals create true legacies. Whether it's a therapist finding purpose in patient care or a business owner finding the courage to scale, he sees his role as the bridge to belief. "There's always a next summit," he says. "And I'll be there helping others climb it."