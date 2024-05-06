ABC News President Kim Godwin resigned on Sunday, ending a three-year role that resulted in employees claiming her leadership has affected their morale.

Godwin, the first Black woman to lead a major broadcast news division, had faced increasingly hostile environment in the organization.

Announcing her resignation, she sent a letter to employees saying she has decided to retire from broadcast journalism.

She added: "It's both a privilege and a debt to those who chipped away at the ceiling before me to lead a team whose brand is synonymous with trust, integrity and a dogged determination to be the best in the business.

"But after considerable reflection, I'm certain it's the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what's most important for me and my family.

"I leave with my head held high and wish the entire team continued success."

Godwin's resignation comes three months after Disney appointed its veteran Debra OConnell as the president of a newly created division to oversee ABC News and its local broadcast stations.

Last week, it was reported that OConnell was conducting a review of Godwin's performance.

OConnell had reportedly voiced unhappiness with the state of affairs at the network.

According to some ABC News employees, Godwin's tenure saw several significant missteps, including a hands-off management style, a lack of strategic direction for the newsroom, the removal of key figures from the talent-relations division, and the formation of an inner circle that led to alienation among staff.

Following Godwin's resignation, OConnell told employees in a memo that she will oversee the network for the time being.

She thanked employees for their patience and understanding through the period of transition and added that she is looking forward to working with the leadership team as they "forge a new path forward together".

OConnell said: "Since assuming this role in February, my goal has been — and will continue to be — to provide this team with the means necessary to build on our success and carry on the proud tradition of ABC News into a future full of opportunity and innovation."

Despite the ongoing crisis, Good Morning America and World News Tonight continue to top in overall viewership.