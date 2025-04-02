Over the years, home warranties have been questioned by homeowners and real estate professionals. Challenges like complex claims processes, restricted contractor networks, and unclear coverage have left the industry struggling with trust issues. But Achosa Home Warranty, LLC is taking a different approach—one built on transparency, flexibility, and consumer choice.

Operating across 28 states, with more on the horizon, Achosa is reshaping the home warranty experience by handing control back to homeowners and real estate professionals. As Senior Vice President Mysti Hodges explains, "We're the continuation of a real estate agent's brand for the 12 months following a closing. We want to continue the white glove service they provided during the transaction. That's why trust matters."

At the core of Achosa's philosophy is PEACH—an acronym representing the core systems it covers: Plumbing, Electrical, Appliances, Cooling, and Heating. But beyond coverage, what sets them apart is choice. Unlike traditional home warranty providers that limit homeowners to a pre-selected network of contractors, Achosa allows customers to hire any licensed contractor it trusts.

"Real estate agents have their circle of vendors—their trusted plumbers, electricians, HVAC specialists," says co-founder Harry Keifer. "With Achosa, agents can recommend the contractors they know and trust rather than forcing homeowners to work with a stranger from a closed network."

For real estate professionals, this means fewer frustrated calls from clients when something goes wrong. Achosa eliminates that friction by ensuring transparency in pricing and coverage.

Keifer and co-founder Cory Byzewski, both seasoned professionals in the home warranty space, saw firsthand the flaws of traditional models. Keifer, a former head of sales at a major provider, witnessed how reps were bogged down handling complaints instead of building relationships. Byzewski, coming from the executive side, saw the inefficiencies in high-volume claims management.

"Like many industries, this industry has barely changed since its inception," says Byzewski. "It's been slow to evolve because making the shift would require a complete business model rebuild. Larger companies rely on negotiated rates and bulk ordering—they can't pivot to a consumer-choice model without changing their entire culture."

Achosa, however, was built from the ground up to do just that. Unlike competitors who rely heavily on direct-to-consumer marketing, Achosa focuses on real estate agents and brokers, ensuring its model aligns with industry professionals.

For years, many real estate agents avoided recommending home warranties due to a history of poor service and denied claims. But Achosa is changing that perception by prioritizing transparency and flexibility. "We print our payout rates and terms and conditions upfront," Hodges explains. "There are no hidden clauses, no surprises. Achosa approves coverage while the homeowner's licensed vendor of choice is on the phone, along with the homeowner. Everyone knows exactly how much we'll pay at that point." This straightforward approach gives agents peace of mind, knowing their clients are protected without unexpected roadblocks or delays.

Beyond just offering coverage, Achosa provides educational support through its Diamond Elite Team—a group of industry veterans dedicated to guiding agents through the warranty process. "Our sales team isn't just here to sell policies," Keifer explains. "They're here to educate real estate professionals, helping them grow their business while ensuring their clients receive the best service."

Looking ahead, Achosa continues to refine its customer experience. With an average call hold time of just a few seconds, it prioritizes fast, responsive service—something unheard of in the industry. Its claims process is streamlined to eliminate paperwork and provides homeowners with clear, immediate updates on their service requests.

For real estate agents, Achosa offers a risk-mitigation tool in a rapidly evolving industry. With ongoing changes in NAR regulations and transaction structures, having a reliable home warranty partner can prevent disputes and protect clients from unexpected repair costs. "When a warranty is written into the real estate contract, it's an added layer of protection for the agent," Keifer notes. "A signature page ensures the homeowner was offered coverage, reducing liability concerns."

By empowering customers with choice and prioritizing transparency, Achosa is proving that a better way exists. As Hodges puts it: "Why would you stand in the rain for a taxi when you can pick your driver, car, and music from your phone? The industry needed to evolve, and we're leading the way." For real estate agents looking to protect their clients (and their own reputations), Achosa isn't just another warranty provider. It's a partner in the homeownership journey.