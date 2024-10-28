An actor known for his villain role in "Bob's Burgers" has been sentenced to just over one year in prison for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Jay Johnston participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after traveling to Washington, D.C., for the "Stop the Steal" rally, The Hill reported. There, he used a stolen police shield and engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement officials, ultimately leading to his arrest.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Johnston to one year and one day in prison, citing his lack of remorse and the troubling nature of his actions during the riot.

"At its core, the government has continued to advance Mr. Johnston's indictment on a 'guilty-by-association' basis, in which it compounds the conduct of others in the proximity of Mr. Johnston with his alleged conduct, rather than maintaining focus on Mr. Johnston's individualized actions," Stanley Woodward, Johnston's attorney, wrote in court documents.

Aside from playing the villain in Bob's Burgers, Johnston also held roles in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David."

Following his sentencing, Johnston's acting career has been severely impacted. The actor has been "blacklisted" from Hollywood, with family members expressing concern about the toll his actions.

In the wake of his sentencing, Johnston must also complete community service and pay restitution.