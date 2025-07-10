A former Fox News host stated that President Donald Trump is avoiding releasing the Epstein files as it would impact those named within the files and ruin their lives.

Conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly appeared on NewsNation's CUOMO on Wednesday, revealing that he had spoken to Trump directly regarding the Epstein files while in conversation with host Chris Cuomo.

He further stated that the conversation with Trump occurred "man-to-man, eye-to-eye on St. Patrick's Day," and that the two discussed files pertaining to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"[Trump] said, and I agree, there are a lot of names associated with Epstein that had nothing to do with Epstein's conduct. They maybe had lunch with him or maybe had some correspondence for one thing or another," O'Reilly began. "If that name gets out, those people are destroyed — because there's not going to be any context. The media doesn't care about context — so you can't do that. You can't destroy human beings by putting out the files, whatever they may be."

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to ridicule O'Reilly's reasoning, stating that the Trump administration had more sinister motivations for refusing to release the list.

"Ok, but why aren't they investigating further to confirm whether or not these people were involved? Why are they just saying 'case closed?'" questioned another. "Also I find it VERY odd that this is the biggest f--k up of the Trump administration, yet the democrats are so quiet. The same democrats who would criticize Trump if he solved world hunger. You would think they would be calling for the release of the Epstein files. It's very telling."

"If that's true, it's a tough pill to swallow. Protecting innocent names is important but not at the cost of shielding the guilty. Redacting is possible. The American people can handle the truth with context. Justice must not be buried to protect reputations," said a third.

