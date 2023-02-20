KEY POINTS Adele revealed that she was talking about Rihanna in the viral clip

Adele was among the celebrities who attended the Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky during the show

Adele has solved an internet mystery — the real phrase she said during her viral Super Bowl 2023 meme.

The 34-year-old "Easy On Me" singer trended all over the internet during the NFL final playoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after a clip of the singer sitting and chatting in the stands during the game went viral.

Social media user @legendaryadkins reposted a clip from @Ela_TVM last Monday on Twitter, along with the caption, "I swear this is a new Adele meme [laughing out loud]." In the video, which garnered 7.4 million views as of press time, Adele mouthed inaudible words while doing sassy hand gestures.

I swear this is a new Adele meme lolpic.twitter.com/0E8cjeuHjr — Y🦋 (@legendaryadkins) February 12, 2023

Lip readers across the internet attempted to decode what the Grammy singer could have been saying at the time.

"I'm SO good at lip reading. Miss Adele said, 'She'll have some weed and be like 'mmmmmh'. She'll be fab, she'll be fab," one fan wrote, adding, "Presumably about Rihanna and her Super Bowl performance."

I’m SO good at lip reading. Miss Adele said ‘she’ll have some weed and be like *mmmmmh*. She’ll be fab, she’ll be fab’



Presumably about Rihanna and her Super Bowl performance https://t.co/mgtE3Ftmrx — Georgia ♡ (@jadoregeorgia) February 13, 2023

Another commented, "Is she saying? 'Once she has some weed, she will be like *gestures* she'll be fab, she'll be fab.'"

Interestingly, it seemed that the internet lip readers have gotten it right.

In a video shared by the Twitter pop culture page named Pop Crave, days after the Super Bowl LVII, Adele revealed what she actually said when the cameras caught her during the broadcast to the audience at her "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele talks about becoming a meme during the #SuperBowl:



“It's hard work being a constant meme...I was saying, she’s gonna be fine. She's gonna have some weed and be fine. But clearly she couldn't have any weed because SHE WAS PREGNANT!” pic.twitter.com/ZKoJrGXoxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2023

"It's hard work being a constant meme. Every time I step out of the house," Adele quipped. "Maybe it's because I don't have anything like I don't have any Botox or anything. My face just moves so much, I don't know what it is."

She continued, "Everyone was texting me a meme of myself. I was saying, '[Rihanna's] gonna be fine, she's gonna, like, have some weed and be fine,' but clearly, she couldn't have any weed because she was pregnant!"

Adele attended the highly anticipated sports event in support of her longtime pal Rihanna, who took the live stage for the first time since the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she performed "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

During the 13-minute show, the Barbadian singer performed her chart-topping hits, including "We Found Love," "Diamonds," "Work," "B—ch Better Have My Money," and "Umbrella," among others.

She also proudly revealed that she was expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their now-9-month-old son in May last year.