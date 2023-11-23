Founded in 1981, ADSS Global is one of the largest, most comprehensive and most experienced Sage business partners in the world with more than 40 years of experience and over 80 certified professionals across North America, the Caribbean and Europe. The group opened its doors in Canada in 2004, providing clients with ADSS Global's expertise in Sage 300 coupled with its understanding of the unique challenges of companies operating in the Canadian market.

ADSS Global Canada is a one-stop shop for businesses' Sage 300 needs, offering everything from software implementation to training, customization and integration with other third-party add-ons. According to ADSS Global Canada, its mission is to provide clients with advanced financial software, customer relationship management and network infrastructure. This will enable clients to leverage their investment in technology to enhance long-term equity value and maintain a strong competitive advantage in the global economy.

Harvey Wang, ADSS Global Canada's vice president for growth, says that the most important quality for any reseller of ERP is its customization and integration capabilities when it comes to Sage. Because ADSS Global Canada knows Sage 300 inside-out, it is familiar with all the third-party add-ons that will fit the client's unique needs.

ADSS Global Canada works closely with each new client's leadership in order to better understand their business and needs and figure out what can be done to make their system and day-to-day operations more efficient. This helps the client retain more of their staff while saving on manpower due to automation. This results in lower costs and improved profitability for the business.

"When companies approach us, it's mostly because they are using a legacy ERP system that's no longer working properly," Wang says. "It could be that the system is buggy or is no longer able to support the huge number of transactions they are doing. So, they come to us and we will build Sage for them, using various third-party add-ons to perfectly fit their business and make the system more robust, while continuously providing support for their changing needs."

Wang adds that ADSS Global Canada aims to make the Sage 300 platform fit their clients and not the other way around. This is why the company focuses on its software development and customization capabilities, ensuring that the resulting product will perfectly fit the client's business processes.

Moving forward, ADSS Global Canada aims to maintain its position as the leader in Sage 300 consulting services globally while expanding its portfolio to include Sage Intacct's suite of subscription-based accounting products. It plans to do this by constantly being in touch with clients and introducing various improvements to its products and processes to create more powerful solutions.

For the longer term, ADSS Global Canada seeks to partner with more Sage providers and consultants in Canada, incorporating them into its international network. These partners will benefit from ADSS Global's wide reach and more than 40 years of experience in ERP.

"For close to 20 years, ADSS Global Canada has been providing high-quality and consistent Sage ecosystem services to clients," Wang says. "Our consultants are extremely passionate about our work, with some doing it for three decades or more. Every small or medium business that we have worked with has seen a huge increase in buy-in from users throughout their company, from rank-and-file up to C-level."