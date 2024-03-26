Today's modern healthcare requires the integration of advanced technologies for precision and efficiency, saving lives and making it a necessity rather than a luxury. Digital pathology is one such transformative process that has merged technology and traditional diagnostic methods in healthcare, transforming glass slides containing tissue samples into high-resolution digital images.

A 2021 College of American Pathologists survey revealed that 64% of participants utilized digital pathology for secondary consultation. Amidst this backdrop, Aiforia, a frontrunner in the field of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology, stands tall with its mission to revolutionize pathology image analysis through the power of AI.

With over 5,000 users across 50 countries and a track record of analyzing over a million images with thousands of AI models, Aiforia has solidified its position as a leader in the domain. Founded in 2013, Aiforia has been at the forefront of AI implementation in pathology since its inception, marking a significant milestone by transitioning to deep learning AI in 2015.

The challenges facing modern pathology are formidable. A dwindling number of pathologists coupled with a skyrocketing workload due to rising disease rates, particularly cancer, creates a pressing need for innovative solutions. The statistics paint a stark picture: a 30% increase in cancer rates in the US over the past 50 years, coupled with a 2% drop in pathologists as a percentage of total physicians in the last decade alone. Moreover, a staggering 42% increase in workload with no relief in sight emphasizes the urgency of the situation.

Aiforia is on a mission to lighten the load for pathologists and transform the pathology landscape for patients' benefit. With deep learning AI, Aiforia aims for each diagnosis to be accurate and efficient. Unlike autonomous AI systems, Aiforia's supervised learning approach prioritizes human oversight and expert input, ensuring transparency and reliability in every analysis.

"As the pioneers of AI-driven pathology, Aiforia stands at the forefront of innovation, poised to redefine healthcare with cutting-edge technology. With a global footprint and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we envision a future where every patient receives personalized, precise care. Our diverse team continues to push boundaries, harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize pathology and elevate healthcare standards worldwide." says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

Listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki First North Growth Market, Aiforia's journey from a fledgling startup to a publicly traded company underscores its commitment to transparency and accountability. This milestone truly validates Aiforia's growth trajectory, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the field.

Aiforia's dedication to innovation is further exemplified by its collaborations with the prestigious Mayo Clinic. This leading hospital employs Aiforia's solutions in both cancer diagnostics and translational research. Through this partnership, Aiforia has also signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the Mayo Clinic for a co-developed AI model that improves the prediction of colorectal cancer recurrence.

The AI model, developed through rigorous scientific collaboration, identifies critical histological features of colorectal cancer, and combined with two other clinical parameters, produces a colorectal cancer recurrence risk score. This groundbreaking technology paves the way for personalized treatment approaches and ultimately improves patient outcomes. It also holds the potential to save significant sums in treatment costs, when expensive chemotherapy drugs are targeted more efficiently than at present.

Aiforia's commitment to innovation is evident in its diverse product portfolio. From AI-assisted diagnostic tools to intelligent visualization of patient samples, this company's solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. The launch of five CE-IVD marked AI models for breast, prostate and lung cancer diagnostics together with the CE-IVD marked Aiforia Clinical Suite Viewer in 2021–2022 signifies a major milestone for Aiforia in providing a broad set of AI tools for the most common cancers burdening pathology laboratories daily.

Aiforia recently updated mid-term business targets, setting ambitious goals to be achieved by the end of 2030. Among these targets is the aim to create a product offering that covers 80% of the pathologist's diagnostic workflow, a testament to Aiforia's dedication to comprehensive solutions. Additionally, the company aims to achieve profitability by the end of 2027, along with surpassing a revenue milestone of over EUR 100 million. Looking beyond diagnostic support for pathologists, Aiforia seeks to leverage its technology for broader applications, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. As Aiforia continues to forge partnerships, expand its reach, and innovate within the healthcare space, the future prospects for investors are indeed promising. With the impending mass adaptation of AI technologies in the industry, Aiforia's strategic positioning and unwavering commitment to excellence position it as a key player poised for sustained growth and impact.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Aiforia remains steadfast in its mission to transform pathology image analysis with AI. With a global team of experts and a commitment to excellence, Aiforia is poised to shape the future of healthcare through innovation, transparency, and reliability.