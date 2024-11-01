A majority of Alabama inmates would cast their vote for Donald Trump if given the chance, with support for the former president outpacing his rivals even from behind prison walls, according to a new survey by The Marshall Project.

The poll found that over half of the inmates surveyed in Alabama prisons would vote for Trump if they could, with many respondents supporting him despite being legally barred from voting or only eligible to vote by absentee ballot, according to Al.com.

Nationally, the poll reached approximately 54,000 inmates across 785 prisons and jails in 45 states and Washington, D.C., and revealed that Trump retained about half of respondents' support, with a notable concentration among white inmates.

The survey, conducted twice, reflected shifts in preference after President Joe Biden exited the race, replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Although support for Trump remained robust, some respondents, Al.com further reported, indicated changing views on Harris, with her favorability among inmates increasing to 33% when compared to Biden's 17%.

In Alabama, around 900 inmates participated in the poll, which consisted of 720 from state prisons and 158 from jails. Trump led with 53% support, while 33% of respondents identified as Independents, 26% as Republicans, and 18% as Democrats. These numbers were close to national averages for inmate political affiliations.

Among Alabama respondents, 66% expressed disapproval of Biden's presidency, a figure about 10% higher than the national disapproval rate. However, opinions on Harris were split: while 34% viewed her favorably, another 34% had unfavorable opinions, and the remaining third expressed no opinion or were unfamiliar with her, as revealed by AL.com.

The survey also highlighted the inmates' complex views on political representation, with about 38% in Alabama opting out of voting altogether.

The poll, conducted on tablets provided to inmates, noted that most respondents were between 26 and 55 years old, with 32% holding a high school diploma or GED. About 38% were ineligible to vote, 33% could vote via absentee ballot, and 27% were unsure of their voting eligibility.

Alabama's state constitution restricts voting rights for individuals convicted of "moral turpitude" crimes, though certain felons can apply to restore their voting rights once they have completed their sentence and related obligations.

Asked if Trump should serve time following his conviction on falsifying business records, 26% of Alabama respondents agreed.

"Because he did the crime he should pay. Just like others have," a white woman at Tutwiler aptly stated.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald.