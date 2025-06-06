Elon Musk hurled slurs after former Trump strategist Steve Bannon called for the president to seize SpaceX and deport Musk following his public tirade against President Donald Trump and his support for Republicans' "one big, beautiful bill."

Bannon railed against Musk and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency during the Thursday episode of his "War Room" podcast, in which he claimed that Trump was upset that Musk "didn't find any fraud."

STEVE BANNON: "President Trump, TONIGHT, should sign an executive order calling up the Defense Production Act, and seize SpaceX TONIGHT, before midnight."pic.twitter.com/8tXKTQgb4S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2025

"When he threatens to take one of the big programs out of SpaceX, President Trump tonight should sign an executive order calling for the Defense Production Act to be called and seize SpaceX tonight before midnight," Bannon declared.

Clips of this part of the podcast were then shared to X, Musk's social media platform, where Musk had some choice words to reveal his thoughts toward Bannon's ideas.

Bannon is peak retard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

"Bannon is peak r*****," the Tesla CEO commented after the video was reposted to by the popular X account "R***** Finder."

Musk then doubled down on the sentiment hours later in another comment after another user shared the same clip: "Bannon is a communist r*****."

Bannon is a communist retard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

Earlier in the day, Bannon had called for Musk to be deported, telling the New York Times, "They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately."

Bannon's support for Trump continued after Musk posted a series of scathing tweets directed at the president over Republicans' "big, beautiful bill" which Trump has expressed support for.

Although Musk served as a close ally of Trump for the past several months, he explained that he believes the spending bill would undermine the work of DOGE, as current estimates suggest the bill will raise the national deficit by several trillion dollars.

While Musk's tweets initially just railed against the bill and dug up tweets from Trump's past where he expressed opposition to raising the national deficit, the tirade later became more accusatory, claiming that the files on Jeffrey Epstein have not been released yet because Trump's name is in them.

Trump and the White House have not addressed this accusation, though he told ABC News Friday that he is "not particularly" interested in talking to Musk anytime soon.

Originally published on Latin Times