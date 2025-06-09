Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is struggling to fill key leadership roles after multiple candidates reportedly declined job offers amid concerns about his chaotic office environment.

Hegseth has been under pressure since April, when he abruptly suspended three top aides, accusing them of leaking classified information. The fallout included public resignations and infighting, leading to a vacancy in the chief of staff position and other senior roles.

Despite backing from Vice President JD Vance and the White House, at least three candidates have reportedly rejected offers, with some deemed too politically moderate and others turned away by Hegseth himself, according to NBC News.

Efforts to stabilize his team have stalled as White House officials block some of Hegseth's preferred hires, including former military aide Ricky Buria.

Buria, once a candidate for chief of staff, was rejected for his lack of political experience and alleged criticism of top Republican leaders. Meanwhile, Hegseth remains isolated and reliant on a shrinking circle of advisers.

The ongoing instability has delayed the Pentagon's budget and Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense program. A pending inspector general report is also expected to confirm that Hegseth improperly shared classified material over Signal, which could damage his standing further.

