KEY POINTS Allison Holker has an estimated net worth of $2 million

Holker's wealth was amassed from her work as a professional dancer and television appearances

Holker was granted half of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' estate following his passing in December 2022

Allison Holker — the wife of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss — could see an increase in her net worth after she was granted half of the dancer's artistic earnings following his death late last year.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (CNW), accumulated from her work as a professional dancer and many television appearances.

Holker first gained fame after competing in the second season of "SYTYCD," where she earned a spot in the Top 8. Afterward, she performed in that season's national tour and then later returned to the show as an All-Star on Seasons 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14.

The 35-year-old Minnesota native also made appearances in "Ballroom with a Twist" and several seasons of the hit ABC series "Dancing with the Stars."

Holker first appeared in "DWTS" in 2013 with her then-fiancé, Boss, to perform a live rendition of Lindsey Stirling's "Crystallize." She joined the cast the following year as a professional dancer in Season 19.

During her first season as a pro dancer, she was partnered with "Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett, and the pair finished in ninth place. For Seasons 20, 21 and 23, she was paired with Riker Lynch, Andy Grammer and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, respectively.

Holker, who specializes in various genres including jazz, tap and ballet, worked as a backup dancer for Demi Lovato back in 2011, as well as on "The X-Factor USA," which aired from 2011 to 2013. She also earned extra bucks teaching at dance workshops and conventions.

In addition to these, she made appearances in the 2017 documentary "I Dream of Dance" and the TV shows "Live with Kelly and Mark," "Celebrity Family Feud," "The View," "Celebrity Game Face," "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where Boss was the DJ.

In 2020, Holker and her husband landed their show, "Dance Like a Boss," a competition where fans and viewers from all over the world and of all ages and skills can win a chance to become their guest choreographer as well as get a cash prize of $10,000 by sending their original moves to EllenTube.

Last year, Holker appeared in the Disney+ special, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker."

On Friday, a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County granted Holker's request for the Spousal Property Petition, which was filed after Boss died by suicide at the age of 40 in December 2022.

Court documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, stated that Holker acquired half of Boss' interest in 100% of all shares of Stephen Boss Productions. She also now possesses half of his interest earnings from his Goldman Sachs investment account, as well as royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, GEP Talent Services and SAG/AFTRA.

Though California law states that surviving spouses are entitled to half of their spouse's joint estate, Holker, who shared kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss, was still required to file a petition to prove that she was the spouse of the deceased.

Elsewhere in the filing, it stated that she was granted "property passing" rights as the surviving spouse of the former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" producer and noted that "no administration of it is necessary." The documents confirmed that Boss died without a will.

Boss had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of his death, according to CNW.