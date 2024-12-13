Twin brothers and real estate tycoons Alon and Oren Alexander were granted pretrial release Friday after pleading not guilty in a sexual assault investigation that stretches back a decade and involves numerous potential victims.

A third brother Tal also faces criminal charges, but was not part of the appearance Friday.

Alon and Oren, both 37, were originally ordered on Thursday to be held without bond. However, on Friday, Miami-Dade Judge Lody Jean ratified a pretrial agreement, clearing the way for their pretrial release, reported Local 10 news.

The station reported that their father, Schlomy Alexander, put up family property as collateral to secure the release. Conditions of the release include posting a $25,000 bond per case, house arrest with GPS monitoring, and surrendering of passports.

The investigation into the two brothers could involve dozens of victims, according to NBC 6 news in south Florida. The indictment filed in New York charges all three brothers with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of victims by force, fraud or coercion.

The brothers allegedly used their status and wealth to manipulate women into vulnerable positions and then target them, the station reported. The accusations stretch back to 2010.

"At times, the Alexander brothers arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel, and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men, including one or more of the Alexander brothers," the indictment states, according to NBC 6. "Often, the Alexander brothers drugged their victims before assaulting them, preventing them from fighting back or escaping."

Also charged is Ohad Fisherman, who was described as a close family friend. Fisherman faces one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators, according to Local 10. The station reported that the charge stems from a 2016 incident involving all three Alexander brothers. Fisherman is expected to turn himself in next week after returning from his honeymoon in Japan, Local 10 reported.