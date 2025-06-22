Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media Saturday after the New York congresswoman called for President Donald Trump's impeachment following his attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Shut up you pathetic little hypocrite," MTG wrote in an X post shared Saturday night. "YOU fully supported our military and IC [intelligence community] running the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. And you VOTED to fund the Ukraine war under your President with dementia," she continued.

In 2022, AOC voted in favor of a $40.1 billion emergency aid package for Ukraine following Russia's invasion. However, in April 2024, she voted against the $60.8 billion Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, arguing that it should not be tied to funding for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military campaign in Gaza, which she described as genocidal. The bill ultimately passed in the House.

"You don't get to play anti-war and moral outrage anymore," MTG added.

Just hours before criticizing AOC, the conservative representative condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, writing, "There would not be bombs falling on the people of Israel if Netanyahu had not dropped bombs on the people of Iran first. Israel is a nuclear armed nation," she added. "This is not our fight."

MTG has turned out to be one of the most vocal anti-war MAGA supporters since the Israel-Iran war began June 13, following an unprovoked strike by Israel. On June 18, she applauded Trump for "giving time for diplomacy to work with Iran and Israel," adding that other U.S. presidents would have already dropped bombs and killed innocent people.

Originally published on Latin Times