KEY POINTS Alpha Liquid Terminal provides real-time insights on crypto price movements and trade signals

Users can add customizable modules such as digital wallets and AI-trained trading bots

The terminal 'eliminates the current landscape of noisy fragmentation in crypto': ATH CEO Enzo Villani

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), a rising star in the digital assets space, today announced the launch of its new, modular, AI-driven investment and trading platform Alpha Liquid Terminal at WAGMI, one of the biggest blockchain events in the United States.

ATH, a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered digital assets, will provide a beta demo and begin taking pre-orders for the Alpha Liquid Terminal at WAGMI, an event that features over 10,000 individuals across the global blockchain community.

Alpha Liquid Terminal: Paving the Way for a New AI Age in Trading

Alpha Liquid Terminal was designed to make life easier for traders through its modular structure and AI-driven tools. It also offers token rewards to individuals who contribute data sets or other helpful sources to the dashboard.

"To gain institutional trust, digital asset infrastructure must adopt traditional finance's best practice while leveraging the technologies of decentralization and new agentic technologies such as Eliza from ai16z and Virtuals. The future of financial tech design blends familiar, traditional financial interfaces with access to the tokenized, AI agent-driven economy," said Enzo Villani, the founder and CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings, in a press release shared with International Business Times.

The platform is the ultimate terminal and aggregator that includes a wide range of features for an enhanced experience. The terminal's key features include:

AI-generated insights through personalized agents

Cryptocurrency token movement data in real-time

Breaking news on the digital asset industry

Data on critical trade signals

Consolidated information from various digital asset tools

In a nutshell, the platform is a terminal that will empower users to add multiple, customizable modules, including news feeds, digital wallets, and trading bots trained on a variety of sources such as trusted news outlets, OTC trading platforms, centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges.

The ultimate goal is to deliver a novel kind of financial intelligence tool for institutional and retail investors under a single, unified interface with a focus on security and top-notch user experience.

"The Alpha Liquid Terminal eliminates the current landscape of noisy fragmentation in crypto, allowing institutional traders and investors to focus only on the most essential for financial intelligence in real-time," Villani said.

Villani will host The Future of Agentic Finance during WAGMI to discuss how agentic powered decentralized exchanges are shaping the future of global trading.

I am hosting The Future of Agentic Finance @Google Miami

During @wagmi_events

Join me! https://t.co/VN0sTIS2Ik via @LumaHQ

Our speakers:

🔥Paul Manafort, “The Kingmaker” former Trump Campaign Manager

🔥@michaelterpin, “The Godfather of Crypto”

🔥@GoogleAI: the Next Gen… — enzo (@enzovillani727) January 19, 2025

WAGMI: Bringing Together Blockchain's Best

Dubbed as "America's premier crypto conference," WAGMI is a three-day event in Miami, Florida that features keynote speeches from some of the blockchain and crypto industry's brightest minds, including Villani.

Notably, WAGMI set the stage for the launches of Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) in the past. Other prominent keynote speakers at the event, which takes place between Jan.22 and Jan.24, are Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Pudgy Penguins Founder Luca Netz, and EllipX CTO Mark Karpeles.