KEY POINTS The platform offers a variety of tools to improve the trading experience, including real-time insights

Alpha Liquid Terminal leverages the power of decentralized infrastructure and AI

The platform is 'powerful, cyber secure, and ready for any cloud-computing challenge': CTL CEO

Digital asset organization Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is launching the game-changing and first ever ChromeOS Web3 node to power the new Alpha Liquid Terminal, a new modular, AI agentic research and trading platform for cryptocurrencies, real-world digital assets, and other tradable assets.

To bring the power of AI agents to the active trading community, the Alpha Liquid Terminal platform syncs centralized and decentralized research, trading, and data in a modular framework that the financial industry has never seen before. It's basically a secure and efficient mash-up of decentralized infrastructure and AI tools designed to enhance the digital asset trading experience.

Leveraging AI-Driven Agentic Tech to Empower Traders

Through the platform's agentic-based system, Alpha Liquid Terminal offers an enhanced CPU running on ChromeOS that's been tailored for active crypto and digital asset trading, data aggregation, and active trading – marking significant upgrades to crypto trading like never before.

Users will be enabled to curate and embed customized charts through its modular architecture. It also provides trading algorithms and compliance controls, the latter having become a major foundation of the evolved crypto industry.

Notably, institutional asset managers, funds, and active traders are protected under a sandbox that leverages agentic technologies to deploy across multiple crypto and trading ecosystems, reshaping traditional rules in trading.

The Alpha Liquid Terminal hardware also offers rewards for customers who participate in a decentralized contribution pathway on blockchain as a node consensus provider.

In particular, ALTx tokens will be "mined" through hardware nodes. The terminal will designate a portion of the decentralized infrastructure to govern the ALTx token.

The Top Choice for a Web3 Node

Enzo Villani, the CEO and founder of Alpha Liquid Terminal, hailed ChromeOS for not having been hacked over the years, making it the safest option to run an Alpha Liquid Terminal node. ChromeOS is recognized across the tech space for its hack-proof system.

"CTL's Chromebox makes it possible to run a Chrome-based node out of the box, along with other features that will be available only on these hardware terminals," he said, as per a press release shared with International Business Times.

"It's exciting that Alpha Liquid Terminal has selected the CTL All-In-One ChromeOS solution to demonstrate their new application at CES. Powered by our Chromebox with i7 processing and featuring our newest high-def monitor, this system is powerful, cyber secure, and ready for any cloud-computing challenge," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL.

Key Features

With a development team made up of powerhouse AI and fintech experts drawn from enterprise tech consultancy Intelagen, ATH ensures that the platform only provides top-notch solutions, including:

AI-generated insights through personalized agents

Real-time data on top trades, breaking news, token price movements

Multiple customizable modules, including wallets

Trading bots trained on various sources, such as OTC trading platforms and news feeds

All-in-one financial intelligence tool for active and institutional traders

lowkey wild: first ChromeOS Web3 node just dropped, powering Alpha Liquid Terminal - an AI beast for institutional + degen trading fr



this isn't just another terminal - full integration of CEX/DEX + real-time AI insights got me thinking this could reshape how whales trade



earn… pic.twitter.com/iKdsjciuJY — AlphaChatX (@AlphaChatX) January 9, 2025

The development team is made up of digital engineers with vast experience at some of the tech industry's most prominent titans, including Google, Nasdaq, AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Deloitte.

Crypto traders are already loving the terminal, with some saying it is "hands down the best" due to its powerful and intuitive interface. Another trader said ATH brought into a single platform everything a trader could ever need.

The Alpha Liquid Terminal integrates into a single, unified interface the consolidated information and data that traders need for their trading activities, but with a clear focus on security and user experience.