Amazon PPC Management, the UK-based agency known for delivering performance-driven advertising on Amazon since 2021, is rebranding to Sellers Side, signaling a bold new chapter for the company. More than a name change, this shift represents a strategic transformation from a niche pay-per-click (PPC) service provider to a comprehensive Amazon growth partner offering end-to-end account management.

"We started as specialists in Amazon PPC, and we have built a strong reputation doing exactly that," says Jonny Golding, founder and Managing Director. "But we realized that ad performance alone is limited if other parts of the Amazon journey are not optimized. This rebrand to Sellers Side reflects our expanded capabilities and the impact we can now deliver across the entire sales funnel."

With the rebrand, Sellers Side introduces a full-service model built around three core pillars: advertising, creative, and operational management. From the moment a seller's stock hits the warehouse, Sellers Side is fully embedded, handling not just ads but listing optimization, creative production, customer communication, seller support, and backend troubleshooting.

Golding explains, "Think of it this way, great ads won't convert if the product page doesn't convince. And listings won't rank without strong ad data. We wanted more control and continuity across all those touchpoints, so we brought the entire process in-house. That lets us test, iterate, and scale more effectively than one-off contractor fixes ever could."

The decision comes after years of steady growth. While Golding began freelancing in 2019, Amazon PPC Management officially launched in 2021. Today, the agency manages millions in annual revenue across various clients. Sellers Side has developed particular expertise in the sports and outdoor category, its ideal client being an Amazon-focused brand in that space, generating between $2 million and $5 million annually in revenue. Most of their current clients are based in the U.S. and Europe.

To better support this demographic, Sellers Side is also piloting a new performance-based onboarding approach. "We are testing a model where we do upfront work, optimizing ads or listings, and aim to generate a significant uplift, potentially $10,000 in added revenue, before any long-term engagement begins," Golding reveals. "It's a way to de-risk the agency relationship for brands and prove what we can deliver before they even sign."

In addition to these structural changes, Golding will be sharing his insights with the Amazon community through a new YouTube channel, where he will regularly break down trends, strategies, and tactics for sellers.

For sellers seeking actionable tips, Golding recommends two quick wins: First, cross-targeting, where brands use Amazon's product targeting tools to advertise their own products on their own listings, creating a "walled garden" effect that blocks competitors and boosts internal sales.

Second, brand-tailored promotions, especially for abandoned carts. "Most brands overlook this," he says. "But it consistently delivers ROI."

Still, he advises caution. "The most common mistake we see is sellers trying to fix the wrong thing. They think it's a sales issue or a product issue, but the real problem might be poor conversion. That's why we always recommend a professional account analysis before diving in."

With a broader toolkit and deeper involvement across the full Amazon ecosystem, Sellers Side is positioning itself as more than an ad agency; it's a results-driven growth partner ready to guide brands through Amazon's ever-shifting landscape.