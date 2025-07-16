President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has persuaded Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in Coke sold in the United States, making the product more like the brand's popular Mexican import.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!"

The announcement comes amid the administration's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative. The campaign, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has targeted food companies with pressure to eliminate artificial ingredients and additives.

Standard Coca-Cola sold in the U.S. is typically sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, while cane sugar is used in Coke sold in countries like Mexico—leading many American fans to seek out "Mexican Coke" for its taste.

"Does he know this is called Mexican Coke?" an X user asked, while multiple users exclaimed, "Make Mexican Coke Great Again!"

Other slogans included "Make Coke Mexican Again," "Make Mexican Coke American Again," and "Make American Coke Mexican Again."

Make Mexican Coke Great Again pic.twitter.com/MkMhcoiH63 — Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) July 16, 2025

One user pondered, "So now that Trump says it do we rename it 'American Coke?'"

"Trump's ongoing madness has sparked a movement to make Mexican Coke all-American?" asked another.

"You can buy 'Mexican' coke from any big box retail location in the US and have been able to for years," noted one user, who implied Trump had been played. "They made him think this was because of him."

Some critics suggested the announcement was a distraction from more serious issues, including renewed public pressure on the administration to release information from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

"I swear to God if Mexican Coke makes you all forget about Epstein I'm going to lose it," wrote one user.

Voters: Prosecute Child Traffickers!



Trump: Best I can do is Mexican Coke for the whole US. pic.twitter.com/hMHNVjtSLp — Bernard Mentone (@BernardMentone) July 16, 2025

Others joked about rumored drug use among First and former First Family members, adding frustrated-reaction GIFs below comments like, "Hunter Biden realizing Mexican Coke is trending because of Coca-Cola and not cocaine," or "Don Jr. finding out Mexican Coke is made by Coca-Cola and not the cartel."

When you see"Mexican Coke" trending pic.twitter.com/X66NweZgGW — Bruno Sarducci 🌊 🏄‍♂️ (@dudeonthebay) July 16, 2025

Trump's supporters praised the move as part of a broader effort to reform the US food system, and even critics agree that the imported Coke made with cane sugar does in fact taste better.

Coca-Cola has yet to comment on the announcement and no details have been released regarding a timeline for the proposed change nor which products it may apply to.

Originally published on Latin Times