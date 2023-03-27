KEY POINTS The said initiative may officially be called Amazon NFT Marketplace or Amazon Digital Marketplace

E-commerce giant Amazon seemingly confirmed rumors about its supposed incursion into Web3 and teased about its Non-fungible Token (NFT) plans.

The e-commerce juggernaut, in an email sent to customers following their Amazon Prime Video automatic renewal, appeared to confirm speculations that it is venturing into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens.

A similar email, which crypto outlet Coindesk's Nikhilesh De received after his Amazon Prime Video was automatically renewed, revealed the existence of digital tokens, as well as the e-commerce platform's gallery.

De, who received the email, has not purchased an NFT from Amazon and did not have any knowledge of the conglomerate's supposed NFT integration, according to the outlet.

"Good news! Your order has been completed and your digital token is now in your gallery," the Amazon email read.

"Keep in mind, you won't be able to re-sell it until it's unlocked. If your item isn't unlocked within 72 hours, please contact Customer Support. You'll also need to register as a reseller before listing an NFT for sale," it added.

While the email noted that the recipient was given a digital token in the gallery the official Amazon website is hosting, the link attached to the email seemed to be not working at the time, suggesting that the service or feature is not yet live.

It is not yet clear how NFTs are linked to Amazon Prime Video subscription renewal, but both the email and transaction confirmation were sent at around the same time.

Over the past months, reports about Amazon exploring the world of NFT and supposedly launching an NFT marketplace have been making rounds online.

The said marketplace, reportedly poised to debut sometime in April, will launch NFTs tied to real-world assets with digital collectibles sent to the customers' NFT accounts and the physical items tied to it delivered to their doorsteps.

The said initiative may officially be called Amazon NFT Marketplace or Amazon Digital Marketplace, reports said.

Aside from that, the rumored marketplace would also offer gaming features where users can experience their favorite blockchain games and win NFTs.

Moreover, the NFT marketplace will reportedly offer 15 NFT collections available through a tab on the company's website, which customers can purchase via card payments and other payment methods.

While Amazon has not officially confirmed any of these rumors related to an NFT marketplace, Web3 design company AvaLabs in January announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In the same month, Blockworks, citing anonymous sources, reported about Amazon working on a new "digital assets enterprise" centered on "blockchain-based gaming and related NFT applications."