The actress was spotted with her daughter Oonagh in a park in Madrid Sunday

Heard's sightings came amid reports she had already quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid

Amber Heard is enjoying a low-key lifestyle in Spain.

The "Aquaman" star was spotted in a casual figure as she went for a run Friday. In the photos obtained by Page Six, she sported a white tank top and black leggings. She tied her hair into a messy ponytail.

She also accessorized with a black visor and an Apple Watch. She completed her workout get-up with a pair of black sneakers.

On Sunday, Heard was spotted out and about again in a park with her daughter Oonagh Paige, 2. The mother and daughter were seen enjoying the day together.

In the snaps obtained by TMZ, Heard opted for a black crop top and leggings. She also matched her get-up with a pair of black footwear. She was carrying a huge tote bag in one arm while walking alongside her daughter.

Page Six noted that she made no effort to conceal her identity from the public during the outing. TMZ noted that Heard had been in that kind of setting for several months already. She had been spotted with her toddler playing or doing other activities.

Heard moved to Spain after losing the defamation battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. However, a report last week claimed that she quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid.

Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff quoted a friend of Heard who said she's "bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise." Heard's anonymous pal said she could return to Tinseltown for the right role. However, at this time, she was reportedly contented with her life in Spain.

Just recently, Heard's previous interview in Spanish while promoting "Aquaman resurfaced. Many fans were impressed that she could speak the language fluently.

"I love that Amber Heard would do all her Spanish interviews on her own, without a translator. This is dedication," one fan wrote.

Heard sold her home in California for $1.05 million in an off-market deal in July. She was photographed in Mallorca, Spain, with her friend Eve Barlow in October, New York Post reported.

Boshoff claimed in her new report that Heard had permanently moved to a new home outside Madrid with Oonagh.

Heard hasn't worked since filming "Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" in 2021 and "In The Fire" last spring. There were calls to drop Heard from Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" sequel, but the new trailer dropped at Warner Bros CinemaCon confirmed that she's still part of the superhero flick.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will hit theaters on Dec. 20.