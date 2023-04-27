KEY POINTS Amber Heard has a cameo in a battle scene in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Several netizens were furious because if Heard were a man, she would be canceled

Some said they would not watch the movie, but others argued they would support it

Amber Heard is still part of Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" sequel, and many were not happy about it.

There had been multiple campaigns to drop Heard from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" amid her legal battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, which she eventually lost. However, the new trailer for the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel at Warner Bros CinemaCon confirmed that Heard is still part of the film.

Heard has a cameo in a battle scene, Deadline reported. The "London Fields" actress' brief appearance in the superhero sequel raised some eyebrows and received mixed responses from the netizens.

"I think that's good. I don't like seeing anyone canceled or shunned for personal matters or mistakes or controversy. She should still be able to work, and the trial shouldn't ruin her career. Society comes down so hard on people as though we're all morally pure. Enough with the condemnation," songwriter Andy Matteo commented.

"Your point would be solid if this occurrence was consistent. If the roles in the case were reversed, Johnny Depp wouldn't only NOT be in the movie or other movies, he would also be in jail," gamer, creator and rapper Solgob replied.

"Amber Heard is a blonde, pretty woman in Hollywood, it would take more than abuse allegations to cancel her. She would have to kill someone AND be found with the smoking gun in her hand. Probably a written confession as well. Even then, feminists would spin [it] as self-defense," Kayla wrote.

"If she was a man, she'd be canceled," another claimed.

"This isn't true. There are male rapists and domestic abusers who have been able to continue their careers even after being convicted: Sean Penn, Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, Mel Gibson, Jack Nicholson to name a [few]," another argued.

The double standard is WILD. If it was the other way around, there would be no way the industry would allow Johnny (a man) to return. They would’ve canceled his whole career. — arm 💎 (@thebestname_) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, many said they would not watch the film. Some even apologized to the lead actor, Momoa, because they won't support the film due to Heard's appearance. However, others suggested separating Heard's personal issues from her career.

"I love Jason, but sorry, not even he is gonna get me to watch it if she's in it," gamer and streamer DiamonDagger wrote.

"You guys need to separate work from life at home," another added.

you guys need to separate work from life at home 😂 — jaime (@JaimeSwiftTV) April 26, 2023

Heard said during her testimony on Depp's defamation case against her in Virginia that the production wanted to remove her from the project. But she fought hard to be retained and reprise her role as Mera.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie," she told the court.

However, she added that while she managed to keep the role, she performed "a very pared-down version of that role."

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will hit theaters on Dec. 20.