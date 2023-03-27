KEY POINTS Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde are allegedly good friends

Sources claimed Ratajkowski and Styles' PDA-filled sighting was a betrayal to Wilde

An insider said Wilde is taking the high road and distancing from the issue

Sources claimed Emily Ratajkowski betrayed Olivia Wilde because of her PDA-filled sighting with the latter's ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Ratajkowski, 31, and Styles, 29, were spotted kissing passionately over the weekend in Tokyo, Japan. Sources claimed to Page Six and Radar Online that she betrayed his ex and her pal Olivia Wilde, 39, by kissing the former One Direction singer.

"This is a betrayal," an anonymous source told Page Six.

The tipster claimed that the "My Body" author is "begging her [Wilde] for forgiveness."

A different tipster echoed the same sentiment with Radar Online after Styles got caught on camera locking lips with the "Gone Girl" actress.

"Three is a crowd — or perhaps it's not!" the insider said. "It is widely known that Emrata (Ratajkowski) and Olivia are close friends. So, Emrata hooking up with Harry raises the obvious questions: has Emrata betrayed Olivia, does Olivia know, did Olivia give her blessing to Emrata and Harry, or is this a throuple?"

On March 12, Wilde and Ratajkowski were spotted hanging out at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party with British model Adwoa Aboah. Last June, the pair were also seated next to each other in the VIP section at Style's concert in Paris. They were reportedly palling around and dancing together.

The "Lying and Stealing" star also defended the "Don't Worry Darling" director when she received backlash for her relationship with Styles while promoting the movie. Ratajkowski said she felt "protective" of Wilde.

"In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they're monsters or witches. . . There's nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it's really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it," Ratajkowsk told Elle U.K. "I feel very protective."

As for Wilde's reaction to Styles and Ratajkowski kissing in Tokyo, a source told Page Six that she didn't want anything to do with it.

"She is staying far away from this and taking the high road," the source said.

Wilde and Styles dated for nearly two years before they split in November 2022. According to reports, the decision was "very amicable."

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People about the separation. "They're still very close friends."

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," a friend added.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, last November amid rumors he cheated on her. Following their split, she was romantically linked to Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.