Elon Musk is checking with President Donald Trump to see if American taxpayers could receive massive refund checks from savings recovered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The proposal was made by James Fishback, co-founder of Azoria, an investment firm, in an X post on Tuesday.

"President Trump and @ElonMusk should announce a 'DOGE Dividend'—a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE," Fishback wrote.

President Trump and @ElonMusk should announce a ‘DOGE Dividend’—a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/p5AZZj3Ttc — James Fishback (@j_fishback) February 18, 2025

"Will check with the President," Musk wrote in response.

Fishback's proposal is based on Musk's claim that DOGE is saving $1 billion a day with a target of $2 trillion. If that goal is met by the time DOGE is terminated on July 4, 2026, 79 million tax-paying households will receive a $5,000 check if Trump gives it the green light.

Originally published by Latin Times