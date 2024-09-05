Americans Think Their Time Is Worth $240 An Hour
That's 8 times the average salary in the U.S.
A new survey finds that Americans think their time very valuable and Millennials think it is worth the most.
Financial services firm Empower released a survey that puts that figure at $240 for the average American.
That would put their worth at almost $500,000 annually for a 40-hour work week. That's more than eight times the average U.S. salary of $59,852.
Millennials value their time at $328.84 an hour and 1 in 4 of them value their time at over $500 an hour.
In contrast, Baby Boomers value their time at just $137.19 an hour.
The study questioned 2,204 adults about wealth and happiness.
One in 4 people said they would be willing to take a 15% pay cut to gain more free time. And 30% of Gen Z respondents said they would pay up to $5,000 a year to not have to do everyday tasks such as cleaning and yard work. For Millennials, 36% would be willing to pay up to $10,000 for someone to do the chores and cooking.
It found that half of Americans think they're running out of time to save for retirement but 48% say they would rather have a longer retirement with less money than retire later in life.
Empower said the average 401(k) balance is around $290,000. The number is more than $580,000 for workers in their 50s.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
New Zealand's Maori Anoint New Queen
-
'Stop Blaming Us,' October 7 Survivor Tells UN
-
Burning Trash A Major Source Of Plastic Pollution: Study
-
Most NFTs Are 'Dead' According To New 2024 Report
-
Ex Cop Attacked At Capitol Harry Dunn Stunned By Planned Jan. 6 Awards Event At Trump Golf Club
-
No TV Or Screens For Toddlers, Sweden Tells Parents
-
Election Outcome Highlights Germany's Ukraine War Problem
-
Paris Zinc Roofers Seek Elusive UNESCO Heritage Status
-
Some Moms For Liberty Not Real Fond Of Trump's Oral Sex Jab At Kamala Harris
-
Veterans' Ad Scorches Trump For Using Military Graves As Campaign Props