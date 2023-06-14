KEY POINTS Andy Cohen revealed he asked Raquel Leviss about Ariana Madix's BFF speech during the "VPR" Season 10 reunion

He said the scene got cut from the final edit of the three-part reunion

Cohen said Leviss took all her co-stars' attacks "like a champ"

"Vanderpump Rules" fans did not get to see one Raquel Leviss moment that was cut from the recent Season 10 reunion, according to Andy Cohen.

On Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show "Andy Cohen Live," he responded to a question from a fan who asked whether or not the Bravo host asked Leviss about the sweet BFF speech Ariana Madix made before the former beauty pageant queen's affair with Madix's boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was exposed.

"Yes, I did," Cohen confirmed. "I asked her in my one-on-one, and I asked her when we were all there and I asked Ariana about it."

The Bravo producer said that the scene "didn't make the cut." But he teased that "there was so much there."

The "Vanderpump Rules" scene in question aired in May and featured Madix gushing over her friendship with Leviss during a birthday glamping trip for the latter. The trip took place after Sandoval and Leviss' affair began, according to E! News.

"Raquel's my friend, and she's someone that's kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her," Madix said while filming last year.

Weeks after news of Leviss and Sandoval's affair, dubbed "Scandoval," broke in early March, Madix confronted her former friend and called her "diabolical, demented, disgusting [and] subhuman" during the three-part "VPR" Season 10 reunion, which concluded last week.

When asked about how Leviss handled her co-stars' attacks against her during the reunion, Cohen said on his radio show, "She took it all on the chin like a champ."

"And those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it," the "Watch What Happens Live" host added. "I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again."

During the "VPR" reunion, Leviss addressed her betrayal and admitted that she regretted her actions.

"I'm super embarrassed and not proud of myself," she said. "And I know I owe a lot of people in this room an apology."

Leviss also called her behavior "super, super selfish," which triggered Madix's fury.

"Selfish does not f--king cover it, b--ch," Madix shot back. "Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman—start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f--king actions because selfish does not f--king cover it."

Leviss checked herself into a treatment facility after filming the Season 10 reunion in late March.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told Entertainment Tonight in April. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Last week, an unnamed insider claimed that Leviss plans to share her side of the story when she finishes her treatment, which is still ongoing.

"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out," the source told Us Weekly and the Daily Mail.