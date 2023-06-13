KEY POINTS Scheana Shay reacted to a tweet questioning when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair began

The user speculated it started earlier than the pair said because Sandoval confronted Peter Madrigal about Leviss

Shay responded that it was a "million dollar question"

Scheana Shay has one question about the timeline of her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's affair left unanswered.

A Bravo fan recently took to Twitter to share their theory that Sandoval and Leviss' affair may have started earlier than the pair admitted.

"One question I still have is, if the affair started at guys (sic) night, why did Sandoval care that Rachel (sic) went out with Peter [Madrigal] & wanted to know if they hooked up? I [definitely] think it happened sooner or there was an emotional affair already happening," the user wrote.

One question I still have is, if the affair started at guys night, why did Sandoval care that Rachel went out with Peter & wanted to know if they hooked up? I def think it happened sooner or there was an emotional affair already happening @PumpRulesBravo @queensofbravo @scheana — The Bravo Binge (@the_bravo_binge) June 11, 2023

Shay reacted by commenting, "Million dollar question!" along with a face with monocle emoji.

Million dollar question! 🧐 — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) June 11, 2023

The fan was not alone in their speculation that the affair may have begun earlier than believed.

"I think it goes back to before [Raquel] broke off the engagement with James. She loves the show. I don't think she would have ended things with James without a backup plan in place...Sandoval. What other ex remained a full-time cast member?" another fan suggested, referring to James Kennedy, whose engagement with Leviss ended in December 2021.

In "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10, Leviss was romantically linked to Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders. It was later revealed that she and Sandoval hooked up in August 2022, while he was still in a relationship with their "VPR" co-star and his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Madix and Sandoval split in March after she learned of his infidelity.

After the breakup and affair made headlines, Madrigal, 38, recounted a confusing conversation he had with Sandoval ahead of the scandal.

"I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn't texted me in six months," the SUR manager claimed on Kristen Doute's "Sex, Love, and What Else Matters" podcast in April, referring to a conversation from earlier that year with the TomTom co-owner, Us Weekly reported. "And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, 'Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.'"

Madrigal continued, "If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn't even think about it. What I'm thinking is, 'How are they portraying me on the show?' So, I call him. He was all like, 'Oh, no, I was just wondering if you banged Raquel that night.'"

Sandoval claimed on the show that he hooked up with Leviss once in August last year but stopped seeing her until after filming for Season 10 ended. He said that they were "in love" by January.

But Leviss later admitted in a confessional filmed days after the "VPR" Season 10 reunion that "the second time was actually during Mexico" at Scheana and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding.

In May, several outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Sandoval and Leviss split two months after their affair leaked.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that the former beauty pageant contestant is still staying in a "voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility" but plans to share her "unfiltered truth" after she finishes her treatment.