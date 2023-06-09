KEY POINTS Raquel Leviss has been staying at a mental health facility for "68 days and counting," a report says

She was the target of criticism during the "VPR" reunion due to her affair with Tom Sandoval

Leviss is reportedly looking forward to sharing her story after her treatment is done

"Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss plans to share her side of the story after she finishes her treatment, according to reports.

Us Weekly and the Daily Mail reported that Leviss, 28, is still receiving treatment at the mental health facility that she checked into after her affair with Tom Sandoval was revealed in March, leading to his breakup with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

The former pageant queen, 28, was the target of criticism during Wednesday's episode of the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, but an anonymous insider told the outlets that Leviss feels regret about her choices and the way things played out after the scandal.

"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly," Us Weekly and the Daily Mail quoted the source as saying. "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."

The insider did not say when Leviss is expected to finish her treatment and leave the facility but did share that the reality star hopes to be "a better person" by the time she comes out.

"Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting," the source told the outlets. "Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person."

Leviss and Sandoval have faced intense backlash from "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars and fans since reports surfaced in March that Madix broke up with him after she allegedly discovered explicit videos of Leviss on his phone. Madix also allegedly found out that her then-boyfriend and friend had been communicating inappropriately for months.

After taping the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion in late March, Leviss checked herself into a treatment facility.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told Entertainment Tonight in April. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep noted that the Bravo personality was not seeking help for substance abuse issues.

During the "VPR" reunion's final episode Wednesday, Leviss admitted that her and Sandoval's affair had been going on since Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022.

"I don't know if this f–king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying, I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It's horrible," she said in a confessional interview.

Leviss previously issued a public apology to Madix, writing that she "deeply regret[s] hurting" her and that she was seeing a counselor about her "unhealthy behavioral cycle."

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as patterns of codependency and addiction of being and feeling loved," she wrote on Instagram on March 9.

She continued, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing intimate connection over my friendship. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."