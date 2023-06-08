KEY POINTS Tom Schwartz spoke about where he currently stands with his friend Tom Sandoval

The "Vanderpump Rules" star said he hasn't seen Sandoval "in a while"

Schwartz admitted he took to heart everything Sandoval said about Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal has tainted his friendship with Tom Schwartz.

Schwartz recently revealed where he currently stands with his longtime friend and business partner after Sandoval's affair with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss was exposed, resulting in his breakup with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

"He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-founder told Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright when he appeared on the couple's "When Reality Hits" podcast Wednesday. "It's hard for me not to be resentful of him, I'm definitely taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in a while."

When news first broke in March that Sandoval and Madix had split amid his affair with Leviss, Schwartz publicly supported his best friend, causing many fans to criticize him.

Looking back to that time, Schwartz claimed that he felt "used" and "exploited" by Sandoval in the aftermath of the drama.

"I do love Tom. I took to heart everything he told me about Ariana," he confessed Wednesday. "Now that I've heard her side of the story ... she [has] vehemently denied all this stuff."

Speculations previously surfaced that Schwartz had been aware of Sandoval and Leviss' months-long affair before the news emerged in March.

Some fans even suggested that the pair may have used their co-star to cover up their affair as Leviss was also linked to Schwartz following reports that they were spotted kissing during a cast trip to Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' August 2022 wedding.

In a statement in March, Sandoval asked fans not to involve Sandoval and their businesses in his drama.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur [sic] anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," the musician and restaurateur said in a post on Instagram. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

Schwartz later admitted on "Watch What Happens Live" that Sandoval told him about his tryst with Leviss in the same month he and the former beauty pageant contestant kissed.

"I learned about the affair in August," Schwartz said.

But Schwartz claimed that he thought Sandoval and Leviss had a "one-night stand" and an "emotional affair."

"The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate, but I didn't think it was linear," Schwartz claimed. "[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel."