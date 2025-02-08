An anonymous FBI agent wrote a letter denouncing the "unthinkable" firing of agents who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to CNN.

The letter, titled "Uncommon sense was a common vice," relayed the agent's "prolific" job history, which included preventing ISIS attacks, securing a hostage from the Taliban, infiltrating a child trafficking operation and more, before delivering a stark warning.

"Currently, there is an effort to cull a significant number of career special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations," the agent wrote, per CNN. "This is an unthinkable action that will gravely undermine the security of the nation."

The agent then writes about listening to his "children play and laugh in the backyard, oblivious to the prospect that their father may be fired in a few days."

"Fired for conducting a legally authorized investigation. Fired for doing the job he was hired to do," the agent wrote.

"I have to wonder, when I am gone, who will do the quiet work that is behind the facade of your average neighbor?" he added.

The letters comes as the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) attempt to close down and purge thousands of federal employees, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, which administers foreign aid, the Kleptocracy Initiative, an anti-corruption task force and the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which ensures companies are complying with the federal government's laws and regulations.

Originally published by Latin Times