A New York congressman reportedly hired a woman he was having an affair with to work in his Long Island district office.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is a freshman Republican representing New York's 4th Congressional District.

He allegedly was having an affair with Devin Fass when he paid her $2,000 a month in taxpayer dollars for a part-time job, the New York Times reported.

The report also stated that he hired his fiancée's daughter for the same office and paid her about $3,800 a month.

The payments to both women stopped months later after his fiancée found out about the affair, the Times reported.

A spokesman for the congressman did not deny the affair to the paper and wouldn't comment on the employment of either woman.

"We do not comment on personnel matters," Matt Capp said. "Congressman D'Esposito remains focused on fighting for real issues that impact Long Islanders."

The congressman is not currently under investigation but could have violated ethics rules by employing the two women.

D'Esposito released a statement to the NY Post slamming the Times report.

"My personal life has never interfered with my ability to deliver results for New York's 4th district, and I have upheld the highest ethical standards of personal conduct," He stated.

"Voters deserve better than the Times' gutter politics."

D'Esposito is running for reelection in a suburban swing district. He is facing Democrat Laura Gillen in November.

Various polls have shown both candidates leading in the race.

D'Esposito was vocal in calling for disgraced Rep. George Santo to resign after he repeatedly lied about his background and misused campaign funds.