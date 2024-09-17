MAGA Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is blasting House Speaker Mike Johnson for trying to attach a bill to require proof of citizenship when people register to vote to a resolution that is needed to fund the government.

The voting bill, known as the SAVE Act, requires new voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport.

"Today, House Republicans are taking a critically important step to keep the federal government funded and to secure our federal election process," Johnson said Friday. "Congress has a responsibility to do both, and we must ensure that only American citizens can decide American elections."

The plan has near universal opposition among Democrats and has no chance of passing the Senate even if it makes it through the House.

This is classic bait and switch that will enrage the base, only one month before the election, when they find out they have been tricked and let down again.



"This is classic bait and switch that will enrage the base, only one month before the election, when they find out they have been tricked and let down again," Greene posted on X.

She says that the only way to make the SAVE Act a law would be to refuse to pass the resolution to fund the government until the Senate agrees to pass it and sign it into law.

Congress needs to approve the temporary spending bill before Sept. 30

Greene says that would bring a government shutdown on Oct. 1 because President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both said they would allow a shutdown instead of supporting the SAVE Act.

She says Johnson will not stand up to Democrats in a shutdown fight because he fears Republicans will be blamed and it will hurt them in the November elections.

"Johnson is leading a fake fight that he has no intention of actually fighting," Greene says. "I refuse to lie to anyone that this plan will work and it's already DOA this week."

Speaker Johnson had had to work with Democrats in the past to get temporary funding measures passed because of resistance from right-wing members of his own party.