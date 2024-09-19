Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) criticized the explosion of different devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, saying they were detonated by Israel "across a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians."

She added in an X post that the "attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict," requesting a "full account of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."

Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians.



The lawmaker also reposted a message from fellow progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, who announced the filing of "Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to stop the sale of U.S. arms to Israel and end our complicity in this disaster."

Tensions are further escalating between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been engaged in low-intensity combats since October 7, when members of Hamas entered Israel, killing over 1,200 people and kidnapping about 250. Hezbollah began launching rockets and missiles to Israel the following day and said its actions are tied to the war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from northern communities and have not been able to return to their home for months as a result of the ongoing clashes. Following the second round of blasts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a brief statement.

He didn't directly address the deadly bombings of pagers and walkie-talkies but the cryptic 10-second clip in Hebrew simply said that the people of northern Israel will be able to return to their homes safely.