Anti-Trans Republican Doubles Down, Files Bill to Force Trans People to Use Bathroom 'Corresponding to Biological Sex' in All Federal Properties
"Oh you thought threatening me would silence me? No. I just doubled down..."
Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has escalated her campaign against transgender rights by introducing a bill that would mandate individuals use single-sex facilities on all federal properties based on their "biological sex."
The Protecting Women's Private Spaces Act, unveiled Wednesday, extends Mace's earlier proposal aimed at banning transgender women from using female restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. If passed, the new bill would apply to all federal properties, including post offices, military buildings, and national parks.
Mace, who has framed her efforts as protecting "women's rights," vowed to stand firm despite criticism. "Oh, you thought threatening me would silence me? No," she wrote on X, adding, "I just doubled down."
This move follows backlash over Mace's initial bill targeting Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, who will make history in January as the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. In a previous statement, Mace said, "I'm not going to allow men to erase women or women's rights," referring to McBride.
McBride, a Democrat, dismissed Mace's efforts as a "blatant attempt to distract" from real issues. "We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars," McBride wrote on X.
Under the proposed legislation, "biological sex" is defined strictly, and exceptions are limited to emergency situations. Critics, including LGBTQ+ advocates, have condemned the bill as discriminatory and unnecessary.
Mace's campaign aligns with a wave of anti-trans legislation nationwide. At least 14 states have enacted similar "bathroom bans," according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Originally published by Latin Times.
