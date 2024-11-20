Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has escalated her campaign against transgender rights by introducing a bill that would mandate individuals use single-sex facilities on all federal properties based on their "biological sex."

The Protecting Women's Private Spaces Act, unveiled Wednesday, extends Mace's earlier proposal aimed at banning transgender women from using female restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. If passed, the new bill would apply to all federal properties, including post offices, military buildings, and national parks.

Oh you thought threatening me would silence me? No. I just doubled down and filed a new bill to protect women and girls across the entire country on all federal property everywhere. pic.twitter.com/TmRgtSQqFx — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 20, 2024

Mace, who has framed her efforts as protecting "women's rights," vowed to stand firm despite criticism. "Oh, you thought threatening me would silence me? No," she wrote on X, adding, "I just doubled down."

This move follows backlash over Mace's initial bill targeting Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride, who will make history in January as the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. In a previous statement, Mace said, "I'm not going to allow men to erase women or women's rights," referring to McBride.

McBride, a Democrat, dismissed Mace's efforts as a "blatant attempt to distract" from real issues. "We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars," McBride wrote on X.

Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 19, 2024

Under the proposed legislation, "biological sex" is defined strictly, and exceptions are limited to emergency situations. Critics, including LGBTQ+ advocates, have condemned the bill as discriminatory and unnecessary.

Mace's campaign aligns with a wave of anti-trans legislation nationwide. At least 14 states have enacted similar "bathroom bans," according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Originally published by Latin Times.