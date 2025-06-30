Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called his colleagues "selfish" in a somber warning against President Donald Trump's sweeping legislative "Big Beautiful Bill" late Sunday night.

"I think about the sacrifices of generations that went before, so that my generation could enjoy a better quality of life than my parents or their parents," Schiff reflected after speaking out against the bill on the Senate floor. "If our parents' generation was the greatest generation, then this is certainly the most selfish generation."

I just left the Senate floor after speaking out against the Big Ugly Bill.



It breaks my heart that this is what we've come to as a Senate — and as a country. pic.twitter.com/D74RZCldDs — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 30, 2025

Schiff accused the bill's backers of turning their backs on core American values by prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy at the expense of vulnerable communities.

"This bill takes money from our kids and grandkids to pay for tax cuts for really wealthy people," he continued, naming cuts to health care and food and nutrition programs. "I want nothing to do with that."

Reflecting on the sacrifices of previous generations, Schiff contrasted them with today's political climate, calling it deeply selfish and short-sighted.

Schiff contrasted his condemnation for the bill by describing his hopes for the country: investing in affordable housing, expanding health care infrastructure and welcoming immigrants.

"None of that should be beyond the capacity of this incredible country," he concluded.

The "Big Beautiful Bill" is a signature initiative of Trump's second term, praised by supporters as strengthening the economy and supporting Trump's vision for policy.

Meanwhile, Democrats argue the bill will hurt vulnerable Americans who rely on infrastructure threatened by the legislation. Contrary to the administration's claims that the bill will ultimately save the government money, financial experts and even some Republicans join Democrats in warning that the bill will balloon the deficit.

The administration hopes to pass the legislation on to Trump for his signature of approval by the end of the week.

Originally published on Latin Times