Former Trump ally Elon Musk has voiced his agreement with one social media user's ridicule of President Donald Trump after the president took to social media to mock the Tesla CEO initially.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to suggest that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) look at whether or not types of activities and production conducted by Musk's companies were necessary.

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one," Trump began.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!" he continued.

One X (formerly Twitter) user took to the online platform to mock Trump for his statements, defending Musk by reiterating SpaceX and Tesla's operational methods.

"SpaceX's revenue is more than NASA's budget, and cutting EV subsidies would be actually better for Tesla," they wrote. "Go on, Trump, pull your stunt, get humiliated, and beg Russia to bring your astronauts back."

SpaceX's revenue is more than NASA's budget, and cutting EV subsidies would be actually better for Tesla.



Go on, Trump, pull your stunt, get humiliated, and beg Russia to bring your astronauts back. pic.twitter.com/JnDVud4MZz — Space Sudoer (@spacesudoer) July 1, 2025

The post was later boosted by Musk himself, who commented under it with two emojis.

"💯😂," he responded.

💯😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

Social media users took to the replies of Musk's repost to voice their frustration at the continuing feud between two of the world's most powerful men.

"He's lashing out and trying to hurt Elon by saying these things. He feels betrayed by Elon and he should. If Elon had issues he should have talked to Trump himself instead of posting it all over X like a little b****. Two grown a** men acting like 10-year-olds," one user said.

He's lashing out and trying to hurt Elon by saying these things. He feels betrayed by Elon and he should. If Elon had issues he should have talked to Trump himself instead of posting it all over X like a little bitch. Two grown ass men acting like 10-year-olds. — Harold (@hlmorgan1971) July 1, 2025

"You are all committing autophagy among yourselves. Is this a deliberate theater? Because it is very clear that there is a parallel game board in all this!" another added.

- You are all committing autophagy among yourselves. Is this a deliberate theater? Because it is very clear that there is a parallel game board in all this!



I'm going to erase it here !! — Mari Rigo🎐 (@MariRigo3) July 1, 2025

"You know his heart, Elon. Please don't take the bait," one user urged.

You know his heart, Elon. Please don’t take the bait. — Ramona Dear (@RamonaDear) July 1, 2025

"I'm disappointed in statements both from the Pres and Elon. But then I wonder is this real or is it another psychological chess move that they are both playing," another wrote.

I’m disappointed in statements both from the Pres and Elon. But then I wonder is this real or is it another psychological chess move that they are both playing — Deborah Grote (@dgrotefa_a) July 1, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times