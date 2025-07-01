A Democratic legislator angrily chastised a Republican senator after she voted in favor of President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill despite previously criticizing the legislation.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern reprimanded Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski during a meeting of the House Rules Committee. The Committee met on Tuesday in order to discuss the Senate's passing of the GOP tax and spending bill.

"Listen to this quote from Senator Murkowski who just caved and voted for this bill. And you're going to love this. She said, 'My hope is that the house is going to look at this and recognize we are not there yet.' I mean, my question to her is, if you really believe that, then why the hell did you vote for this bill? It doesn't make any sense," said McGovern.

"It's a dereliction of your duty as a United States Senator and as a representative of the people in Alaska. I mean, when was the last time this current House of Representatives has fixed or solved anything? I mean, where have you been, Senator Murkowski? This Republican House is dysfunction on steroids," he added.

The Democrat proceeded to say that the GOP does not "want the American people to understand what's really happening here."

"This bill is a middle finger to millions of Americans. It isn't just a bad bill, it is the most dangerous piece of legislation in modern history. Dangerous because of the very real damage it will do to real people," McGovern continued.

Social media users sounded off on online platforms, echoing McGovern's sentiments regarding Murkowski and the GOP tax and spending bill.

"She is NOT committed to the American people. She is worried about her own one-person political future. VERY disappointed in her," wrote one.

"No, honey. You're either the most gullible Republican or you're just evil. Congress was created to make our lives better. To enrich us. She made the choice to keep their tax rates the same while driving up their energy costs and killing their healthcare. What a gal," wrote another.

"She's doing it to try and keep her seat in the Senate. And she can't go against the King. That's the truth," another noted.

"Murkowski's logic doesn't add up—if she really thinks the House should reject the bill, why vote for it? Classic political double-talk," said a fourth.

Murkowski voted yes to the bill Tuesday morning, leaving the bill in a tie. Vice President JD Vance gave the tie-breaking vote, allowing the Senate to pass the bill with razor thin margins.

"Reconciliation is never a very dignified process. We all get that," she told reporters.

"This is probably the most difficult and agonizing legislative 24-hour period that I have encountered, and I've been here quite a while and you know I've got a few battle scars underneath me," she added.

