Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked billionaires who disliked Donald Trump in his first term for flip flopping and praising him in his second term, calling it "a kiss ass race."

In an appearance on Jon Stewart's podcast "The Weekly Show," Ocasio-Cortez said that Trump was "much more normalized this time around."

"The first time people were really on edge, they were on guard, they were very vigilant about any break that he would have with these norms. This time the norms are becoming him," Ocasio-Cortez said on the show.

.@AOC on the dangers of a newly normalized Trump and his billionaire feeding frenzy.



"All of these people who were scared before about being associated with him, from the most common, basic level to the most elite level, they're all all-in now because this is now a billionaire feeding frenzy. This is a kiss ass race," she continued.

The representative pointed to cultural elements that "everyday working people might not care about" as signs for how the tides have shifted, such as the fact that designer Oscar de la Renta dressed First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance.

Several billionaires and high-profile executives were in attendance at Trump's inauguration, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Stewart noted on the show earlier this week that their seats were "normally reserved for Democratic or Republican governors," but this time held "the six guys who control maybe 20% of the world's wealth and 100% of your nudes."

"What's really important for people to understand, and like now and every day of this administration, is that you're being ripped off," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Originally published by Latin Times.