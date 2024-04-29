A$AP Rocky is a hip-hop visionary, who has blended art and music with his unique style. Apart from creating music alone, Rocky has also collaborated with a myriad of artists and fashion houses, which has cemented his image as a multifaceted icon of modern culture.

His anonymity, if there ever was any, among those who did not listen to rap music came to an end when he started dating Rihanna and went on to become the father of her two children. Riri is certainly a force to contend with in the music industry and her net worth is staggering. Many financial sites, like those that study the economic standing of celebrities, noted a change in the rapper's net worth after his affiliation to the worldwide singer.

Rocky even released a diss song targeting Drake for pining over Rihanna. The track was part Future and Metro Boomin's album We Still Don't Trust You, and was called "Show of Hands."

A$AP Rocky has an estimated net worth of $20 million

It would seem that fate and the tides were on the side of A$AP Rocky even though he had his own set of troubles, and sometimes brushes with the law. His lucky star came in no other than the Barbadian singer Rihanna. It was in 2021 when he started his relationship with her and from that point, a number of celebrity finance sites noted how the net worth of the rapper increased.

According to The Richest, the net worth of A$AP Rocky has doubled from the time that he met Rihanna. Before dating the pop queen, his net worth was estimated to be at around $10 million. While it may pale compared to Riri's $1.4 billion, it still garnered him a spot in Forbes' list, landing 13th place in the highest paid hiphop acts in 2016.

In 2024, the estimated net worth of A$AP Rocky was at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Reports revealed that there were private events where the rapper would charge between $100,000 and $200,000. In addition, getting a good name to back him up, he endorsed some notable brands like Adidas, Alexander Wang, Beats By Dre, and Bottega Veneta.

He also made investments in Klarna, a $31 billion company. Many surmise, that it may have been Rihanna's advice that led him to make good economic decisions.

The A$AP Mob Crew

One could say that A$AP Rocky's career in the entertainment industry started in 2007 when he joined A$AP Mob Crew. It was actually a group of rappers and producers with a common interest in music. However, his actual foray into the rap scene came four years later, in 2011.

The song "Peso" of Rocky became a hit on the internet and eventually on to Hot 97, which is considered as a popular radio station i the U.S. Having gained a good following for his initial rap singles, A$AP Rocky signed with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music a record deal worth P3 million. Out of the said amount, $1.7 million was for his solo work and P2.3 million was for his company, A$AP Worldwide.

After the signup, tours followed, and the rest, as they say often, is history. Aside from the tours, he was also performing on the "Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show."

Records and albums

In 2013, the rapper recorded "Long. Live. A$AP," which was actually his debut album. Thankfully, it was well-received by many and it landed #1 on "Billboard" 200. In the same year, he also released the ASAP clothing brand and he collaborated with Raf Simons, who was a fashion designer.

In 2014, he released his "At. Long. Last. A$AP," but it was allegedly leaked online. Despite this, it still made it to the top of "Billboard" 200. However, unlike his first album, the 2014 one declined in sales quickly. It was even touted as the lowest selling album of the rapper.

As his luck would have it, 2018 brought him more opportunities. He collaborated with 21 Savage and Gucci Mane. He also released the single "Bad Company" and another one, "A$AP Forever." It did not stop here though because over the years, he was able to do collaborations with more artists.

Building his own empire

A$AP may have been influenced by the financial wisdom of Rihanna, which is why he might be taking huge steps into getting his ducks in a row. At present, aside from being a good father to his and Riri's children, he continues making music and earning millions through it.

Pleading "not guilty" to assault charges

A$AP Rocky was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun in a 2021 incident and was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm. The plaintiff was none other than his "former friend" A$AP Relli. Just recently, the rapper pleaded not guilty after a judge decided to bring the case to trial. In People's report, his defense attorney Joe Tacopina, told reporters that the rapper was as cool as a cucumber ahead of the trial and that he could not wait to get things over with so he could enjoy his family.