By any measure, Sedona architect Nancy S. Weinman, AIA, of Weinman Architectural Services has had many landmark years. Her striking residential project Desert Display was honored on Luxe magazine's 2025 Gold List. She was also a finalist in the PIPA Awards, an international design competition hosted by Porcelanosa, earning a trip to Spain and Brussels as one of only four residential category finalists, and one of the few Americans in the field. Later this year, she will appear on Selling Sedona with Kris Anderson.

But Weinman's reputation in the world of architecture is not built solely on accolades. It's built on a philosophy: that an architect must be as committed to the numbers as they are to the design.

"I've always had the right brain and the left brain working together," says Weinman. "A large part of my career has been design, but an equally large part has been construction management and project management. I'm not just here to make something beautiful, I'm here to make sure it works, it gets built, and it stays within budget."

This dual mindset is something she brings to every project. Often, her work begins before the property is even purchased. She will walk a lot with a client, feel the land, and talk through the possibilities and limitations before any ink touches the drafting table. In an industry where design often starts after a sale, Weinman encourages clients to connect with an architect early.

"People sometimes come to me with what I call 'problem lots,'" she explains. "I wish they'd talked to me beforehand. Not every dream can work on every site, and part of my job is helping them see that before they commit."

For this architect who has been in the industry for almost five decades now, that practical insight is matched by her design confidence. Weinman's process is deeply intuitive, something she attributes to her New York upbringing, where she was surrounded by architectural elegance and fashion-forward style. She can walk into a space, see what feels right, and make decisive choices without hesitation. Clients often follow her lead because they sense her certainty.

The combination of artistry and fiscal responsibility has become valuable in today's market, where construction costs are volatile and decisions carry significant financial weight. Weinman sees herself as a kind of financial representative for her clients. "These are multimillion-dollar investments," she says. "It's my job to make sure they're beautiful and that they make business sense."

Her interiors reflect the same balance. To Weinman, architecture and interior design are inseparable, two halves of the same whole. She has been known to furnish and stage homes herself. "It has to have an emotional connection," she says. "A façade can be striking, but the finishes and furnishings are what make people feel at home. Because that's how they picture themselves living there."

Weinman's sensitivity to place is also rooted in environmental awareness. Her early work in New Mexico included solar homes and radiant walls, and she brings the same site-specific approach to Sedona's rugged terrain. "The land here is sacred," she notes. "You don't just carve into rock without thinking. You blend with it."

Architecture wasn't always on her horizon. Weinman began her studies as a cellist, drawn to the orchestra life, until she realized her ear for music wasn't strong enough for a professional career. A visit to an Italian furniture show in New York sparked the revelation that architecture combined her strengths in math and art. From there, her path was set.

Over these five decades, Weinman has worked on everything from commercial banks to custom homes. She's built speculative houses, designed her own residence, and experimented with contemporary forms long before they became popular in Sedona. The experience of living in a home she designed for herself has sharpened her instincts. "When you live with your decisions, you know quickly what works," she says. "And when something feels right, I don't overthink it. I just know."