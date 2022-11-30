KEY POINTS A report surfaced over Thanksgiving sparking romantic rumors between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner

Styles is allegedly pouring his heart out to Jenner following his split from Olivia Wilde

Sources said Jenner and Styles are good friends and not back together; they have remained pals after their split

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner sparked reconciliation rumors over Thanksgiving.

The "Kardashians" star and former One Direction singer sparked romance rumors after a report surfaced over Thanksgiving that he was pouring his heart out on her following his split from Olivia Wilde. Jenner is also single following her recent split from NBA payer Devin Booker.

However, an insider told E! News that Styles and Jenner are just friends and the rumors about them aren't true.

"She and Harry are just good friends," a separate source on Kendall's side told the outlet. "They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings."

The model and singer had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2013 to 2019. A second anonymous source clarified that "they are not rekindling at this moment."

In 2019, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that he and Jenner were just buds.

"Yup, been friends for a while now," he said. "Like, several years."

On Nov. 14, Jenner joined her sister, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber for a trip to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, to watch Styles' concert.

Styles and Wilde decided to part ways after nearly two years of dating. Multiple sources said they were "taking a break" from their relationship, and the decision was "very amicable."

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People. "They're still very close friends."

A friend of the former couple added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

There's "no bad blood" between the "Don't Worry Darling" star and its director after their breakup. The same could be said for Jenner's split from Booker.

"Their schedules weren't lining up," an insider told E! News, "and eventually, the relationship really took its course."

The source continued, "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

The tipster also said Jenner wants to focus on her work and is "not open to dating right now" after the split.

"She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level and is really focused on work," the source said.