Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei whooped it up dancing to what's widely regarded as gay anthem "YMCA" during a visit with Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago gala Friday night including purported anti-transsexual Elon Musk.

Trump's incongruous, yet possibly favorite, theme song played at many of his rallies is a 1978 super hit of the Village People that hails the "fun" YMCA where "you can hang out with all the boys to "do whatever you feel."

President of Argentina Javier Milei hits signature Trump Y-M-C-A dance at Mar-a-Lago 🕺



pic.twitter.com/unFOoIHaYb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2024

Milei was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he won the presidential election. Addressing the crowd, Milei praised Trump (and Musk), and thanked the president-elect for the "the wonderful job he has been doing to save humanity."

Despite his apparent embrace of a gay anthem, Milei was bashed earlier this month in an Argentina Pride protest against his discriminatory policies against the LGBTQ community. Milei similarly does not support equal rights for women.

As for that dance, boosted continually by the virulently anti-LGBTQ American president-elect, critics on social media couldn't even.

Do these bros know that YMCA is a gay anthem? — Cheryl McCourtie (@baldheadempress) November 16, 2024

The YMCA song is completely gay — TIME CHAIN (@Antmantime) November 16, 2024

Lol will someone tell Trump & maggats that the song YMCA is a gay song sung by 4 gay men! — Melissa Mahan (@Melissa2021333) November 16, 2024

Truly insane that Trump's official campaign walkoff song is YMCA. Just the goofiest shit to play when the vibes are otherwise so sinister. This is all I could hear pic.twitter.com/S7sMESKghd — Chandler Dean (@chandlerjdean) November 8, 2024

ymca is potentially that gayest song of all time you morons dont know anything https://t.co/OdgnnQFUma — vision (@becamitchelI) November 10, 2024

can’t help but laugh at how republicans are obsessed with dancing to this song when it’s literally all about gay men fucking in the showers of the ymca https://t.co/3yY21p4tFg — archie ♱ (@narcseme) November 13, 2024