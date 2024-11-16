Argentine President Javier Milei (C) attended a gala put on by US President-elect Donald Trump (2nd from right), alongside Elon Musk (2nd from left)
Argentine President Javier Milei (center) gets ready to boogie to famous gay athem at Mar-a-Lago. AFP

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei whooped it up dancing to what's widely regarded as gay anthem "YMCA" during a visit with Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago gala Friday night including purported anti-transsexual Elon Musk.

Trump's incongruous, yet possibly favorite, theme song played at many of his rallies is a 1978 super hit of the Village People that hails the "fun" YMCA where "you can hang out with all the boys to "do whatever you feel."

Milei was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he won the presidential election. Addressing the crowd, Milei praised Trump (and Musk), and thanked the president-elect for the "the wonderful job he has been doing to save humanity."

Despite his apparent embrace of a gay anthem, Milei was bashed earlier this month in an Argentina Pride protest against his discriminatory policies against the LGBTQ community. Milei similarly does not support equal rights for women.

As for that dance, boosted continually by the virulently anti-LGBTQ American president-elect, critics on social media couldn't even.

A post shared by instagram

Read more
Donald trump