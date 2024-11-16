Right-Wing Argentina Prez Gets Down Dancing To Gay Anthem 'YMCA' With Trump At Mar-a-Lago
Notoriously anti-LGBTQ American president-elect bizarrely smitten by song celebrating boys doing 'whatever they feel' at the Y
Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei whooped it up dancing to what's widely regarded as gay anthem "YMCA" during a visit with Donald Trump at a Mar-a-Lago gala Friday night including purported anti-transsexual Elon Musk.
Trump's incongruous, yet possibly favorite, theme song played at many of his rallies is a 1978 super hit of the Village People that hails the "fun" YMCA where "you can hang out with all the boys to "do whatever you feel."
Milei was the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he won the presidential election. Addressing the crowd, Milei praised Trump (and Musk), and thanked the president-elect for the "the wonderful job he has been doing to save humanity."
Despite his apparent embrace of a gay anthem, Milei was bashed earlier this month in an Argentina Pride protest against his discriminatory policies against the LGBTQ community. Milei similarly does not support equal rights for women.
As for that dance, boosted continually by the virulently anti-LGBTQ American president-elect, critics on social media couldn't even.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers